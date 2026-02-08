Music Star Reportedly Declined Bad Bunny’s Request To Join Him as Super Bowl Halftime Guest

Fresh off a momentous night at last week’s Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny is gearing up to make history once again as the first solo Latino artist ever to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. While the Puerto Rican rapper has offered no clues about his performance—aside from, “The world will dance”—surprise guests have always been a halftime show staple, and many are speculating on who the “DTMF” crooner might bring onstage with him. Although we still have no idea who could join him, recent reports suggest that one star definitely won’t.

Videos by American Songwriter

He Didn’t Want to Take the Spotlight From Bad Bunny

Not long after the NFL announced Bad Bunny as its next Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, the Sun reported that the Spotify streaming giant wanted to invite Drake to perform with him. The “Hotline Bling” rapper made headlines in 2024 for his ongoing feud with last year’s headliner, Kendrick Lamar.

Even after Lamar took direct aim at Drake with the diss track “Not Like Us,” a source reportedly told the Sun that the four-time Grammy Award winner, 39, turned down Bad Bunny’s offer to take the stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Apparently, the “God’s Plan” singer didn’t want to detract from his good friend’s big moment.

“He said no because he wants everyone to focus on his brother Benito,” the source claimed. (Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.)

my GOATS could have shared the stage today 💔 but i respect his decision 😢 — JE$$ (@xjesssicaa_) February 8, 2026

According to the source, Drake didn’t want his friend’s time in the spotlight overshadowed by any buzz surrounding potential revenge against Lamar.

“He wants his friend to shine, and to pay tribute to the Latino world his way, without Drake being the center of attention,” the apparent insider said.

Bad Bunny and Drake are reportedly friends, previously collaborating on the track “Gently” from the latter’s 2023 album For All the Dogs.

[RELATED: How Much Money Will Bad Bunny Be Paid for His Super Bowl Halftime Show?]

So Who Will Join Him?

While Drake has seemingly been ruled out, another rapper has dominated the conversation about potential surprise guests at this year’s halftime show. Many believe that Cardi B will join Bad Bunny to perform “I Like It,” their 2018 collaboration with J. Balvin.

Fueling that speculation, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 33, is dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

However, Cardi B played coy when a reporter asked her directly about a Super Bowl Cameo, responding only, “It would be exciting.”

Featured image by Kindell Buchanan/PA Images via Getty Images