“Hey Drake”: Insider Reports That Drake Will Team up With Bad Bunny for Super Bowl Halftime Show

While Super Bowl LIX surrounded the Philadelphia Eagles crushing the Kansas City Chiefs, all eyes were on Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show. Although featuring the rapper, the halftime show included stars like Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, and Serena Williams. But the highlight of the night came when Lamar decided to add fuel to his ongoing feud with Drake. And given the show was watched by 133 million people, it quickly became a talking point. Well, with the NFL announcing Bad Bunny as the next halftime performer, rumors claimed the rapper was looking to add Drake to his performance.

Although the NFL is heading into week 6 of the season, Bad Bunny has already started to prepare for his halftime show, which will take place in February 2026 in Santa Clara. Only given around 15 minutes to perform, the rapper wanted to make the most out of every second. Wanting his performance to “showcase his creativity and talent” while also honoring Latin music, an insider suggested to The U.S. Sun that fans might see Drake.

Again, it’s common knowledge that Drake and Lamar have what some would call “beef” with each other, but the insider promised Bad Bunny cared little about “the beef or the controversies from last year with Kendrick Lamar; he wants to show support to his brother, as Drake helped him a lot in the first years of his career.”

Other Stars Rumored To Perform With Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

With Drake playing a crucial role in the success of Bad Bunny, the individual added, “He is a loyal guy who always wants to show gratitude to the people who have worked with him or helped him, and Drake is a very important person in his journey as an artist.”

Another source, claiming to be close to the rapper, believed Bad Bunny wanted to bring Drake along because he believed his friend deserved “a full halftime show for himself.”

While still just rumors, for now, other stars being tossed around for potential guest appearances include Cardi B, J Balvin, and Jennifer Lopez. And for fans of Lopez, they will surely remember that she already performed at the Super Bowl back in 2020 when she teamed up with Shakira. Bad Bunny was also on hand during that halftime show, making a surprise appearance.

As anticipation builds for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, fans can’t help but speculate about who might join him on stage. And like all things, only time will tell.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)