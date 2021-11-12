Radiohead Curates Virtual Exhibit Around ‘Kid A Mnesia’

Radiohead fans can now step into the world of the band’s recently released album, Kid A Mnesia, a combined reissue of the band’s 2000 album Kid A and Amnesiac (2001), in a virtual exhibit created in partnership with Epic Games Publishing.

The Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, showcasing original art and music around the album, will be available for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac on Nov. 18 as a free download.

Using otherworldly and trippy 3D imagery, the exhibition takes viewers through the album and more paranoid notions of technology—including a Matrix-like hallway—using art by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and artist Stanley Donwood.

Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia Exhibition Exhibit (Photo: Radiohead)

The band also partnered with interactive producer Matthew Davis and his studio Namethemachine, game developers Arbitrarily Good Productions, artist Sean Evans, and theater set designer Christine Jones to create the exhibition.

Sound design producer Nigel Godrich also worked with Radiohead’s music and art, sourced directly from the original artwork and multi-track recordings of the band’s fourth and fifth albums, to create the more phantasmic world of the exhibit.

Originally meant to be a physical touring exhibition to commemorate the band’s 2000 and 2001 albums, “a confluence of events including but not limited to laws of zoning and physics and Covid-19,” according to a recent press release, forced the Kid A Mnesia Exhibition to enter a more digital world.

Photo courtesy Epic Games Publishing