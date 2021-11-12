After Contracting COVID, Gene Simmons Speaks Out: “I Don’t Care About Your Political Beliefs”

Speaking to TalkShopLive on Wednesday (November 10), KISS frontman Gene Simmons made his opinions known regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations.

Simmons said: “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

He added, “I don’t care about your political beliefs,” Simmons added, talking about the tour dates KISS had to postpone after he and band member Paul Stanley, both of whom are vaccinated, contracted the disease via “breakthrough” cases.

“You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” the 72-year-old Simmons said. “You don’t have the right to go through a red light—actually the government has the right to tell you to stop.

“If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building. And that’s not because they want to take away your rights—that’s because the rest of us hate it. We don’t want to smell your smoke.

“I don’t want to catch your disease. I don’t want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light. This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible.”

Simmons underscored that his opinion isn’t political, it’s science and health-based. In fact, he criticized both political parties, calling them “evil” for spreading “all kinds of nonsense.”

He said, “I don’t like either one of them. Politics are the enemy. Humanism and humanity is what we should all be concerned about. Love thy neighbor as thyself.

“For God’s sakes, if I’m going to yawn in your presence, I’m going to put my hand up in front of my mouth. Yawning is not a life-threatening event. You having COVID might be a life-threatening event, and I don’t want to catch it.”

Simmons noted that more than 5 million people have died due to the COVID-19 virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

He added, likely referring to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 after telling media he had been immunized (Rogers is not vaccinated): “I don’t care if you play football or not—stay away from evil people who don’t care about your health.”