You May Have Missed Post Malone’s Thanksgiving Halftime Show Tribute to the Dallas Cowboys Player Who Tragically Passed Away

Born in Syracuse, New York, Austin Richard Post was just 9 years old when he moved to Grapevine, Texas. The family relocated after the child’s father landed a new job as the manager of concessions for none other than the Dallas Cowboys. This led the boy to a lifelong love affair with America’s Team, even sleeping on a cot at Texas Stadium while waiting for his mother to finish her shift and pick him up. Now 30 years old and known as Post Malone the world over, that young boy celebrated a full-circle moment when he headlined the Cowboys’ annual Red Kettle Kickoff Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show on Thursday, Nov. 27.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although getting his start as a rapper with his 2015 breakout single “White Iverson,” Posty never forgot his Southern roots. Last year, he topped the charts with his full-length country debut F-1 Trillion, featuring collaborations with Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, and more. The 18-time Grammy nominee stuck mostly to that catalog during his performance with songs like “Wrong Ones” and “I Had Some Help.” But perhaps the night’s most poignant moment came during a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tribute to the late Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

Watch Post Malone Shout Out “No. 94”

Wrapping up his performance during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys-Kansas City Chiefs matchup, Post Malone expressed his gratitude.

“I hope everyone has a great night, I hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving, and I love you more than I could ever say. And we love you, 94. We love you,” the “Sunflower” crooner said before exiting the stage.

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland wore the No. 94 jersey during his two seasons with the Cowboys. The 24-year-old died by suicide earlier this month following a police chase in Frisco, Texas.

In addition to the onstage tribute, Post Malone also honored Kneeland with a No. 94 pin on his outfit during his performance. To cap off an emotional night, the Cowboys held off the four-time Super Bowl champs for a 31-28 victory, lifting their season record to 6-5-1.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

[RELATED: Post Malone Lights up Dallas Cowboys Halftime Show]

Posty Wraps Up “Big A–” 2025

This spring, Post Malone hit the road in support of his country debut F-1 Trillion, bringing along Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell, and Wyatt Flores. He wrapped up the Big A– Stadium trek on Sept. 21 with a pair of shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Currently, the “Pour Me a Drink” crooner is working on the follow-up to F-1 Trillion. In a June 2025 interview with The Tennessean, Posty promised “more fiddle, pedal steel, guitar solos.”

Featured image by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images