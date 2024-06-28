Randy Houser Left Stunned After SpaceX Crashes His Recent Performance

Randy Houser was performing at Old Town Music Festival recently when something streaked through the sky over Murrieta Town Square Park Amphitheater where he was performing. It had a distinct teardrop shape with a long tail of light, and Houser and the crowd were left speechless. Houser then took to social media to share the photo and ask if anyone knew what it was.

“Does anybody know what this is flying over our show?” he asked on Instagram, including an incredible photo of the event and tagging both NASA and SpaceX. He also included a video of the teardrop shape moving slowly across the sky.

Coincidentally, Sammy Hagar also saw the event and posted a video about it. “OK, this s–t just happened around 8:55 in my Southern California sky. This is no bulls–t. This is a freaking rocket launch,” he wrote alongside the video on social media. “Check the two bright dots in its wake. Those were two jets or whatever following it. How f—ing fast was this thing going and how can those two jets keep up? I just read it was a launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.”

SpaceX Launch Crashes Randy Houser’s Show, Mesmerizes Sammy Hagar

SpaceX’s website confirmed that there was a Starlink launch on both June 23 and June 27. Most likely, this event was the June 27 launch. At 7:14 p.m. on Thursday, 23 Starlink satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. They were taken to low-Earth orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket.

It is possible to see satellites glint or flash from reflections of the Sun as they traverse low-Earth orbit. They are especially visible during twilight hours, so it’s plausible that the event over Randy Houser’s show and in Sammy Hagar’s neighborhood was the same satellite traveling the California night sky.

Definitely a special moment to see one of the Starlink satellites in orbit. Keep your eyes on the sky (and on SpaceX’s website) to see when the next launch is, and maybe you can see an orbiting satellite in person as well.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images