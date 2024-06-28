Watch Jelly Roll Belt out His Heart and Soul to a Bob Seger Classic With the Help of MGK

Jelly Roll is clearly a Bob Seger fan. Back in April, wife Bunnie Xo shared a video to Instagram of the couple celebrating Jelly’s iHeart Radio wins with a spontaneous rendition of “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Recently, the 1979 hit made another appearance on Bunnie’s Instagram—this time with a couple of guest stars.

Jelly Roll Sings ‘Old Time Rock and Roll’

A video posted to Bunnie Xo’s Instagram account Wednesday (June 26) shows the couple in a bar. Jelly Roll is sporting a flannel shirt and a silver necklace. The GRAMMY nominee brings the same fiery passion fans see on the stage to his impromptu Bob Seger cover.

Standing next to the “Need a Favor” singer, Machine Gun Kelly looks a little more hesitant. The “bloody valentine” singer cracks a nervous smile as Jelly Roll belts his heart and soul in the middle of the bar.

Eventually, the three-time CMT Award winner wears his friend down. As MGK joins in on the fun, the camera pans over to rapper Mod Sun. “Mod wants to singy sing too,” Bunnie writes in the text overlay.

At that point, everybody is all in on Bob Seger. “Kells getting it,” writes Bunnie Xo, using a nickname for the rapper turned pop-punk star. It’s a touching moment of genuine friendship among some of music’s biggest names. “Sweet widdle family,” wrote the Dumb Blonde podcast host in the caption.

Does This Mean MGK Is Going Country?

One thing Machine Gun Kelly is not going to do, is stay in one musical lane. The “My City” rapper was rapidly ascending the hip-hop industry when he dropped a pop-punk record, 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall. This year, MGK shocked fans by covering The Chicks’ “There’s Your Trouble” during his Spotify House set at CMA Fest 2024. Just this week, the Houston-born artist, 34, shared a cover of Zach Bryan’s “Sun to Me” with his social media following.

With artists like Post Malone and Lana Del Rey trying on cowboy hats, many MGK fans wonder if he’s next in line for Nashville. Speculation soared after photos surfaced on social media of the artist hanging out with Jelly Roll.

MGK is in the studio with Jelly Roll, Travis Barker and Yungblud. They’re working on something “southern fried” pic.twitter.com/Ju8KXdZHGy — Jesea Lee (@jesealeeshow) May 15, 2024

Naturally, these only fueled the MGK-goes-country rumors. And Jelly Roll didn’t exactly deny any future collaborations with his rival-turned-friend.

“That’s my buddy, man, we’re cookin’,” the “Save Me” singer told Taste of Country Nights. “We work a lot, man.”

