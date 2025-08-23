BigXthaPlug Reveals Why Morgan Wallen Doesn’t Appear on His Country-Inspired Album

BigXthaPlug got some A-list talent on his new country album. The rapper took on a country slant on his new album, I Hope You’re Happy, and managed to enlist major stars to feature on the project.

Videos by American Songwriter

Darius Rucker appears on the title track, Jelly Roll has a feature on “Box Me Up,” Ella Langley lends her voice to “Hell At Night,” and Luke Combs delivers on “Pray Hard.”

That’s not all, though. Shaboozey appears on “Home,” BigX collabs with INK on “24/7,” “About You” features Tucker Wetmore, and “Long Nights” is graced with Thomas Rhett.

While that list includes many of the big players in country music today, it’s absent one mainstay—Morgan Wallen.

That was a bit of a surprise to fans, since Wallen previously said that he’d wanted BigX to record a feature on his song, “Miami.” However, Wallen claimed on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast that he never heard back from the rapper after his invitation.

BigX then tried to make a Wallen collaboration come to fruition on his own album, but was similarly unsuccessful.

Why BigXthaPlug Is Glad a Morgan Wallen Collaboration Didn’t Happen

During an interview with Billboard, BigX revealed that Wallen was supposed to feature on “All the Way,” but that job wound up going to Bailey Zimmerman instead.

“He had some stuff happen at the time, it just wasn’t the right time for him,” BigX said of Wallen, before explaining why it’s “a good thing” the collaboration with the country superstar didn’t work out.

“If I would have done that song with Morgan Wallen, it would’ve still went crazy, might have even went crazier than it did, but it wouldn’t have went crazy because me,” BigX said. “Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest country artists in the world, that kind of would’ve been more on his shoulders than it was mine.”

“So I kind of feel like with me and Bailey doing it together, it equaled out, like, we helped each other out,” he added. “We got to see each other rise from that song.”

As for his entry into the country music scene, BigX told the outlet, “I wouldn’t say my version of country music is country music. It’s kind of mixing the two sounds.”

“I’m rapping on a bunch of country-style beats, but it’s not just country,” he said. “I’m not on there sounding like no cowboy; I’m rapping, I’m just doing it from a country standpoint.”

Photo by Colin Darbyshire/Getty Images