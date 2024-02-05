Rapper Killer Mike Escorted Out of GRAMMYs in Handcuffs After Winning 3 Awards

Taking over Los Angeles tonight, singers and celebrities descended on the Crypto.com Arena for the 2024 Grammy Awards. With the cameras flashing, singers dazzled as they hoped to take home a Grammy. For Killer Mike, his night featured a celebration of his career. Having been part of the music industry since the 1990s, the rapper first debuted on the Outkast album Stankonia in 2000. He also plays a part in the hip-hop duo Run The Jewels with El-P. But while Killer Mike won not one but three Grammys, his evening quickly deteriorated as he found himself on the wrong side of the law.

While Miley Cyrus accepted her first Grammy Award, Killer Mike found himself in handcuffs. Footage of the police escorting him out circulated on Twitter. Fans speculated as to what exactly happened for the police to handcuff him. One fan wondered, “Bruh, how do you get arrested at the Grammys B? Dang, that’s wild.” Another person noted, “They could have waited till he leaves the venue before arresting him.”

Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says. — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Confusion Surrounds Killer Mike

Although fans offered suggestions as to what happened, the Los Angeles Police Department refused to give any information as to what led to the arrest. A few minutes later, tweets suggested an altercation took place. “Killer Mike was detained after allegedly getting into some kind of physical altercation with a security guard at the event.” Not an official statement from the police department, the user added, “He’s not under arrest, and officers are still trying to sort out exactly what happened.”

Vulture also covered the arrest as a source claimed that there was no alternation, but the police detained Killer Mike due to a misdemeanor. Chris Gardner tweeted, “Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says.”

As the situation continued, Olivia Rodrigo, who found herself nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year performed her soulful song “Vampire.”

