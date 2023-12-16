New Song Saturday: Hear New Tracks from Killer Mike, Daft Punk, Noel Gallagher, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we are sharing 11 new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Daft Punk, Killer Mike, Meghan Trainor, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, T-Pain, and more.

“Going Nowhere,” “The Masterplan,” Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

This week, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds released two new versions of Oasis (Noel’s former band) songs, “Going Nowhere” and “The Masterplan.” Both were tracked at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios and have long been part of Noel’s solo group’s live shows. Check out the video for “Going Nowhere” here and “The Masterplan” below.

“The Introduction,” T-Pain and Young Cash

Singer T-Pain has teamed up with the artist Young Cash for a new duo project they have dubbed the Bluez Brothaz. With that, the two released their new song this week, “The Introduction,” which fans can check out here below in all of its quick-tongued glory.

“RUN,” Killer Mike and Damian Marley

Beloved Atlanta rapper Killer Mike released his newest track this week, “RUN,” a remix of a song he dropped on July 4, 2022, which now features iconic artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley. Check out the song that now features a reggaeton vibe here below.

“Infinity Repeating,” Daft Punk

This week, French electronic duo Daft Punk released a new video about the making of their final song, “Infinity Repeating,” which itself is a demo track from the two along with The Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas and his side project The Voidz. The original demo was released as part of Daft Punk’s 10th anniversary edition of its LP Random Access Memories. Check out the making-of vid here below.

“Hands on Me,” Jason Derulo and Meghan Trainor

Two big names teamed up this week as Jason Derulo and Meghan Trainor shared a new music video for their song “Hands on Me.” Check out the bright and colorful new work from the two, which spoofs the reality show The Simple Life, here below. (Note the cameo from Paris Hilton.)

“Stomping Gamay,” Karriem Riggins and Madlib

This week, artists Karriem Riggins and Madlib shared “Stomping Gamay,” the first single from their new Jahari Massamba Unit album YHWH is LOVE, which is set to drop on March 1. Fans can check out the new jazzy hip-hop work here below.

“Set Me Down,” J Mascis

Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis is set to release his new album, What Do We Do Now, in February. With that news, the artist shared his latest single, “Set Me Down,” along with an accompanying cute animated music video. Check out the work here below.

“It’s On,” Bebe Rexha

This week, Bebe Rexha shared the new music video for her song, “It’s On,” which is also the official song of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023. Check out the new work from the multi-platinum hitmaker here below.

“Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame,” Bootsy Collins

Music legend Bootsy Collins shared two new songs this week, including a new official theme song for the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, along with a track called “We Outta Be Funkin.” Check out the new Walk of Fame song here below.

“Get Your Smile On,” John Oates

Iconic songwriter and performer John Oates, fresh off his performance on The Masked Singer, released a new single this week, “Get Your Smile On.” The artist, who is currently embroiled in a legal controversy with former songwriting cohort Daryl Hall, says all the proceeds from the new single will go to Teen Cancer America. Check out the song here below.

“Pressure,” The Unusuals

Rising rap duo The Unusuals released a capitvating new cinematic music video for their new track “Pressure” this week. Check out the compelling work from artists Tyler “XP Andrews (a regular collaborator with Macklemore), Jeffrey “Ninjaface” Bautista and producer Thearthur “Theory Hazit” Washington here below.

