Killer Mike Says He Has an Unreleased Song with a 7-Minute André 3000 Verse

On Friday (June 16), Killer Mike released Michael, his first studio album in over a decade. In promotion of the LP, Mike paid a visit to the esteemed Breakfast Club on the Power 101.5 FM radio show, hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.

Although the album contained marquee features like Young Thug, Cee Lo Green, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, 6lack, and more, the main attraction was surely the seventh song “Scientists & Engineers,” featuring Future, Eryn Allen Kane, and OutKast legend André 3000. During the Breakfast Club episode, Mike spoke extensively about this specific song and his relationship with André.

While on the topic, Charlamagne recalled a different collaboration between Mike and André that Mike had played for him in the past. With a 12-minute runtime, Charlamagne insisted the track was a sight to behold.

“Killer Mike played me a record one time with him and André. I’m not even joking when I say it is one of the great hip-hop records, just musical records, I’ve ever heard in my life,” he said. “I can’t even describe it, it’s phenomenal. I can’t even describe what y’all are doing on this record.”

Confirming its existence, Mike said that the only way the currently untitled song would see the light of day is if his fans are able to get Michael to debut at the top of the Billboard 200.

“There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature, and all we gotta do is make this album go No. 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I’ll be right back next year,” Mike promised.

Additionally, Mike continued to excite fans about the song by claiming seven of its 12 minutes come from a sensational, long-winded André verse, as Mike’s takes up the other five minutes.

“He always raps longer,” Mike told Charlamagne and Envy. “When you handsome, all the girls like you, you get to rap longer… It’s a record that women gon’ like. And players. If you’re a player, you gon’ love it too.”

Check out Killer Mike’s full interview with the Breakfast Club below.