The rumors are terrible and cruel, but honey, most of them are true — although not at all in the way Taylor Swift fans expected.

Swift announced at the 2024 GRAMMYs that her 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will be released on April 19th.

when taylor swift announces a brand new album instead of reputation tv pic.twitter.com/X4aXJrCmO3 — em (@lolatnug) February 5, 2024 Swift made the announcement after accepting her 13th Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album, for her 2022 hit Midnights. The number 13 is sacrosanct in Swift folklore, as the 34-year-old singer was born Dec. 13, 1989 and considers it her lucky number.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024 The announcement dominated trending topics on X, formerly known as Twitter, with “NEW ALBUM,” “TWO YEARS,” “#THETORTUREDPOETSDEPARTMENT,” and “TAYLOR.”

Me hearing Taylor announce a new album instead of reputation (taylor’s version) that my twitter timeline convinced me of three hours ago pic.twitter.com/j3fWFBuTqX — vicky (@vickymykh) February 5, 2024

Swifties Feeling the Whiplash

Just hours earlier, Swift had her entire fandom convinced that a “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” announcement was imminent.

The “Eras Tour” megastar’s profile pictures turned black and white across social media Sunday morning. Fans associate black and white with Swift’s 2017 album, which the singer has described as “a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure.”

That same day, Swift’s official website crashed, throwing gasoline on an already-rampant wildfire.

“I’m not surprised,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Everything is intentional with Taylor.”

Another user was more blunt: “Yeah, we getting that Rep TV announcement TONIGHT.”

Yeah, we getting that Rep TV announcement TONIGHT — steven 💋 (fan) (@arianaunext) February 4, 2024

It Was All Just a Red Herring

The artist’s official website displayed a custom “321” error code, along with an inexplicable message: “hneriergrd.” Although the site is now functional, fans flocked to social media to trade conspiracy theories and scour the web for any Easter eggs.

Many fans pointed out that “hneriergrd,” when unscrambled, spells “red herring.”

REPUTATION TV IS COMING

pic.twitter.com/tb21XfqDgO — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) February 4, 2024

“no red herring has ever red herring-ed as hard as taylor swift changing her profile picture to black and white and then announcing a brand new album instead of reputation tv ????” one user wrote on X.

THE “RED HERRING” WAS BECAUSE OF A NEW ALBUM NOT REP TV SHE IS INSANE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JClqiWhNh5 — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) February 5, 2024

RED HERRING



RED HER RING



RED IS HER 2ND RERECORDING (2)



HER RING THE LAST RING TAYLOR WORE PUBLICLY HAD THE NUMBERS 87 ON THEM (8 + 7 = 15)



15-2=13



🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 4, 2024

She’s Only Cryptic and Machiavellian Because She Cares

Swift began re-recording her first six albums in 2021, two years after the sale and acquisition of the artist’s masters by Scooter Braun. Braun later sold them to Shamrock Holdings.

As of 2024, only two re-releases remain: Swift’s 2006 self-titled debut and “Reputation.”

2024 is going to be the year Taylor takes back her name and her reputation pic.twitter.com/JjIRq8TftF — Fany (Taylor's Version) 🌌 (@repsgrammy) October 11, 2023

Swift also received an Album of the Year nod for Midnights. The album’s lead single, “Anti-Hero,” also scored a trio of nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance (losing out to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers), Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Swift is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her “Karma” remix with Ice Spice.

