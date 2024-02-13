Killer Mike Feeling “Grateful” After GRAMMYs Arrest

Killer Mike’s night at the 66th GRAMMY Awards started with trophies and ended in handcuffs. However, that hasn’t stopped the Run the Jewels rapper from choosing gratitude.

Killer Mike GRAMMY Arrest is “Water Under the Bridge,” Rapper Says

The rapper, 48, has remained necessarily vague on the details of his Feb. 3 arrest, when he was escorted by Los Angeles police out of Crypto.com Arena. The legal matter, which is reportedly the result of a misdemeanor battery charge for an altercation at the venue, is still ongoing.

“I think backstage was overcrowded, I think the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little over-zealous,” Killer Mike said during a Monday (Feb. 12) appearance on The View.

“It’s water under the bridge for me.”

Killer Mike Was Out Of Jail In Time to Continue GRAMMY Celebrations

The Atlanta native picked up three awards prior to the telecast, including Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his song “Scientists & Engineers.” Killer Mike also earned Best Rap Album for his 2023 solo effort Michael.

Fortunately, the civil rights activist’s setback did not overshadow his victory. Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, was released from jail three hours later — plenty of time to continue celebrating his GRAMMY wins.

While behind bars, the Outkast collaborator said, he “invoked the spirits” of two very special women in his life: his late mother and grandmother.

“I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with,” the “Legend Has It” rapper said on The View. “I would implore people to just take that from it. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff.”

Killer Mike Made Sure His Son Survived Kidney Transplant Before Opening Up On Arrest

Arrest notwithstanding, GRAMMYs night would have been a tumultuous 24 hours for Killer Mike. The hip-hop artist also opened up on The View about his son’s life-saving surgery the following day.

Michael “Pony Boy” Render underwent successful surgery the morning of Feb. 4 after waiting three years for a kidney match.

“The next morning, I woke up to my son’s mother saying you have to come home because Pony Boy has a kidney,” Killer Mike said on The View. “‘They have a kidney for him and we have to get him now.’ And I just thanked God.”

Featured image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)