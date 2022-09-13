Rapper PnB Rock Shot While Eating Dinner

Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot while eating dinner at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. The Philadelphia-based rapper was known for his 2016 hit song, “Selfish.”

He was shot during a robbery at the chicken and waffles spot in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (September 12), said police.

Capt. Kelly Muniz of the L.A. police force said the shooting took place at 1:15 p.m. at the eatery on Main Street and Manchester Avenue.

Rock, who was 30 years old, was born Rakim Allen. He was at the eatery with his girlfriend who had posted the two at the location in a since-deleted Instagram post on social media.

Muniz said a suspect showed a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded valuables from the victim. Rock, sources said, was targeted for his jewelry. Rock, authorities said, was shot almost immediately during the robbery.

Said Muniz, “He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.” Muniz added the victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m., less than an hour after the shooting.

Authorities said that the police department is looking at security videos from the restaurant to identify the shooter.

Rock was known for blending melodies with his raps, which made him a fast-rising up-and-coming artist. He has nearly one million followers on Facebook alone. His 2015 song, “Fleek,” was one of his biggest hits.

Rock later collaborated with Chance the Rapper on the song, “Cross Me.”

“It’s like, what do you label yourself when you still infuse rap into your s—? People can’t say I’m a rapper, but I don’t feel like I’m a singer either,” Rock told Paper Magazine. “I’m not hitting super high notes and going crazy. I can’t give you Chris Brown singing. I just got good melodies.”

His song “Selfish” peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a prior interview, Rock said he’d been followed before in a failed robbery attempt. And Rock’s death comes at a time when police are saying that they are facing a rise in “follow home” robberies.

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)