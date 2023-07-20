Travis Tritt Announces Debut Gospel Album ‘Country Chapel’

Over his more than three-decade career, country singer Travis Tritt has accumulated five No. 1 hits, four CMA Awards, and two Grammy Awards for his work with Marty Stuart on “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin'” and “Same Old Train.” Now, he’s venturing into gospel music with the announcement of his debut gospel album, Country Chapel.

Given his 30-plus years in the spotlight of country music, Tritt is seemingly trying to get back to his Southern roots with his new album Country Chapel, which is set to release on September 15. Country Chapel is Tritt’s debut gospel album and his latest album since Set In Stone back in 2021. The project was produced by Dave Cobb.

Country Chapel intends to take “listeners on a nostalgic journey back to his childhood roots … with authentic renditions and powerful testimonies of redemption,” per a press release. The roots the release speaks of are Tritt’s childhood years spent in his hometown of Marietta, Georgia. During these years, Tritt fell in love with music after singing in his church choir and, subsequently, received his first guitar at 8 years old.

Tritt is often considered part of the iconic “Class of ’89,” alongside Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Clint Black, and Mary Chapin Carter. Songs that helped Tritt join this highly decorated class are “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions,” and “I’m Gonna Be Somebody.”

For more information about Tritt's forthcoming gospeal album, click HERE.



Country Chapel Track Listing:

“When God Dips His Love In My Heart” (Cleavant Derricks) “Like The Father Loves His Son” (Travis Tritt) “Mama Used To Pray For Me” (Travis Tritt and Aaron Raitiere) “In the Valley (He Restoreth My Soul)” (Dottie Rambo) “Uncloudy Day” (J.K. Alwood) “Wayfaring Stranger” (Public Domain) “Nobody’s Fault But Mine” (Blind Willie Johnson) “The Baptism Of Jesse Taylor” (Dallas Frazier and Sanger D. Shafer) “Why Me” (Kris Kristofferson) “Little Country Chapel” (Travis Tritt and Aaron Raitiere)

(Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)