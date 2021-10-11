Reba Announces Cross-Country Tour in Support of New Box Set

On Monday (Oct.11), country music icon Reba McEntire unveiled plans for a new tour that’ll take the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter across the country in late 2021 and early 2022. The shows will be in support of her new box set, Revived Remixed Revisited.

Tour poster for Reba’s 2021-2022 tour.

Set to kick off on November 26 with a two-night run in Durant, Oklahoma, the tour will make its way from coast to coast, ending in Illinois in March 2022. Along the way, fans will get the chance to see Reba dip into her timeless catalog of ballads, romps and heartfelt tunes, as well as catch opening acts from some of the best names in the country music game, like Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Caitlyn Smith, Brittney Spencer, and Tenille Townes.

The announcement comes after the release of Revived Remixed Revisited, which dropped last Friday (October 8). A three-disc release, Revived shows how Reba’s songs evolved over years of live performances; Remixed offers whole new interpretations of some of her biggest hits, and; Revisited features her and producer Dave Cobb putting together new, stripped-back arrangements.

On Tuesday (October 12), Reba will take part in a special Amazon Music livestream alongside Cobb, where the two will play some of the songs off Revisited. Then, on Thursday (October 14), she’ll take the stage of the TODAY show to play a few songs and talk about the box set project.

Tickets for the forthcoming tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, October 15, at reba.com and livenation.com (with Citi offering a pre-sale option starting tomorrow). Check out the full list of dates below:

Reba Tour Dates:

11/26 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK – The Grand Theater

11/27 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK – The Grand Theater

1/13 Evansville, IN – Ford Center *with Caylee Hammack

1/14 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/15 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/20 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/21 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/22 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/27 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/28 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/29 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

2/3 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark

2/4 Springfield, MO – JQH Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/5 North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/17 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *with Brittney Spencer

2/18 Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/19 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/24 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC *with Tenille Townes

2/25 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum *with Tenille Townes

2/26 Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Tenille Townes

3/4 Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/5 Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *with Reyna Roberts

3/18 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center *with Reyna Roberts

3/19 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena *with Reyna Roberts