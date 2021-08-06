The Doobie Brothers Are Back with a New EP and New Album In October

On Friday morning, The Doobie Brothers announced that they’ll be releasing their 15th studio album, LIBERTÉ, on October 1 via Island Records. Featuring Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, and John McFee, it’s the iconic band’s first record since the star-studded Southbound in 2014, and will be the first with new originals since World Gone Crazy (2010).
Alongside the announcement, the Doobies also put out The Doobie Brothers EP, a four-song sampler of the forthcoming record. Complete with classic Johnston romps, the band’s signature harmonies, and a level of songcraft equally as elevated and sharp as any of their output, the EP is a sign that the Doobies are still a rock’n’roll tour de force.
The new music comes right as the Doobie Brothers are embarking on a 49-date tour commemorating the band’s 50th anniversary—the shows also see Johnston, Simmons, McFee, and Michael McDonald reuniting for their first tour together in 25 years.
For more updates on the Doobie Brothers, click HERE—their new album LIBERTÉ is out October 1. In the meantime, check out their tour dates and a recent “live” performance of “Takin’ It To The Streets” below:
The Doobie Brothers 2021 tour dates:
August 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
August 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
August 26 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Expo Pavilion
August 28 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
August 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amp
August 31 – St Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
September 2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theatre
September 4 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
September 5 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amp
September 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 11 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
September 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
September 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amp
October 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
October 2 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amp
October 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amp
October 8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp
October 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
October 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amp
October 14 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amp
October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 19 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
October 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
October 29 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
June 2, 2022 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amp
June 3, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amp
June 5, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
June 7, 2022 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amp
June 8, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 10, 2022 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 11, 2022 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amp
June 13, 2022 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp
June 14, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 16, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga PAC
June 18, 2022 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amp
June 19, 2022 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amp at Lakeview
June 21, 2022 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 23, 2022 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 25, 2022 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 26, 2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 29, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 30, 2022 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens