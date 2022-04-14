Reba! Reeebbbbbbaaaaa!

Everyone’s favorite redhead has done so much in her career. Few, if any, can match McEntire’s legacy. The standout has been a television star, country hit-maker, and ambassador for the art form on par with the likes of Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and, well, that’s about it.

But what might McEntire think about the world at large? About life and love? About the creative craft she’s dedicated her life to so prominently?

Without further ado, let’s dive into the 21 Best Reba McEntire Quotes.

1. “Being a strong woman is very important to me. But doing it all on my own is not.”

2. “I have a lot to be thankful for. I am healthy, happy and I am loved.”

3. “Finding a good bus driver can be as important as finding a good musician.”

4. “Be different, stand out, and work your butt off.”

5. “For me, singing sad songs often has a way of healing a situation. It gets the hurt out in the open into the light, out of the darkness.”

6. “To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone.”

7. “It’s very important to surround yourself with people you can learn from.”

8. “My goals have changed throughout my life. At one time it was winning awards, selling out concert dates, selling more albums than anyone else. Now, my goals are to see my grandchildren grown, live a long and healthy life with my family and friends, and travel the world.”

9. “Waiting makes me restless. When I’m ready, I’m ready.”

10. “A good song has to have a great melody, and the lyrics have to touch my heart. Now, if it’s just a little toe-tapper, got to make me feel good somehow or another, or when I sing it I can’t make you feel good.”

11. “I treat myself pretty good. I take lots of vacations, I eat well, I take supplements, I do mercury detox, I get plenty of sleep, I drink plenty of water and I stay away from drama and stress.”

12. “Easter is very important to me, it’s a second chance.”

13. “When on stage, I always try to take my audience through as many emotions as I possibly can. I want them to go from laughter to tears, be shocked and surprised, and walk out the door with a renewed sense of themselves—and maybe a smile.”

14. “I grew up in southeastern Oklahoma on a working cattle ranch, and it was always very romantic to me: The West, the cowboy, the Western way of life.”

15. “Growing up is not being so dead-set on making everybody happy.”

16. “When you’re a very ambitious person, the things that are disappointing are when other people around you aren’t as enthusiastic.”

17. “To me, being popular means I’ve got more friends. You’ve got to watch who your friends are if you want to get close to them, but I’ve got a lot of acquaintances. And then, you’ve got to be real careful who your friends are because you never know why they’re your friend.”

18. “The upside to anger? Getting it out of your system. You got to express your anger. Then you have room for more positive things. If I hold something in a long time, and then I speak it, it’s amazing how the light shines so much brighter.”

19. “I exercise at least five times a week with stretching, Pilates, push-ups, planks, sit-ups, squats, and light weights.”

20. “When I got into the music business in 1976, there weren’t many women on the roster. As a woman, you don’t complain; you work twice as hard, and you do your job.”

21. “I’m open to any kind of situation in a song as long as it touches my heart.”

Reba McEntire (Photo: Robby Klein)