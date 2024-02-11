Reba McEntire’s Breathtaking National Anthem Performance Has Super Bowl Fans Feeling Extra Patriotic

Reba McEntire’s national anthem brought that country twang back to the Super Bowl with a rousing performance before Sunday’s (Feb. 11) matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

“This is how the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII is performed by Reba McEntire in Las Vegas,” one fan wrote on X, followed by several American Flag emojis.

“Reba McEntire proving why she’s a living legend. No gimmicks needed,” another viewer noted.

Tears run as Reba McEntire sings the US National Anthem 🇺🇸😢 pic.twitter.com/TvJlKSM7bU — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) February 11, 2024

Reba’s National Anthem Performance Is Not Her First Rodeo

Clad in jeans, a fuzzy periwinkle jacket, and—of course—matching blue cowboy boots, the spitfire songstress brought her career full circle by belting “The Star-Spangled Banner.” McEntire got her start as a teenager singing the national anthem on the rodeo circuit in her native Oklahoma half a century ago.

“This ain’t my first rodeo,” the “Fancy singer” wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’d never have imagined when I sang the anthem at the National Finals Rodeo 50 years ago that I’d be singing it today at the Super Bowl.”

This ain’t my first rodeo! I’d never have imagined when I sang the anthem at the National Finals Rodeo 50 years ago that I’d be singing it today at the Super Bowl. I’m so honored to be part of this and hope you’ll tune in on @CBS at 3PM PT! 🇺🇸 #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/gFR7kKTTZT — Reba McEntire (@reba) February 11, 2024

In fact, one could say McEntire owes her entire career to the patriotic song. She was discovered by country singer and actor Rod Steagall while singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo. Steagall helped McEntire secure a recording contract in 1975 with PolyGram/Mercury Records, with her eponymous debut coming just two years later.

Fast forward 75 million records sold, 25 Billboard Hot Country No. 1 songs, and three GRAMMY awards later, McEntire still reigns supreme as the “Queen of Country.”

“The only part I will watch,” one X user wrote. “Thank you Reba.”

[RELATED: Watch a 19-Year-Old Reba McEntire Get Discovered After Her First-Ever National Anthem Performance 50 Years Ago]

“It’s Not About Me”

McEntire may have been centerstage at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, but the 68-year-old knows this moment is not about her.

“I’m the representation of this song, and I’m just honored to get to sing it,” McEntire told ABC.

The “Voice” coach added, “It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans, people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace.”

“The real question is, why did it take so long for @reba to be invited?” one X user wondered.

The real question is, why did it take so long for @reba to be invited? #SuperBowl2024 — Grow with Ginny | Baby's First Years | ✝️ | 🌻 (@GinnyCruz) February 11, 2024

