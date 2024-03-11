Will Reba McEntire Return to ‘Young Sheldon’ Before The Show’s Swan Song?

Reba McEntire just can’t help breaking records, and not only in the music industry. The Queen of Country picked up Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role on her namesake sitcom. Reba also set a new all-time viewership record for any program on the WB’s Friday night.

Since Reba ended in 2007, the fiery redhead has lent her acting chops to Malibu Country and Big Sky. Before joining The Voice coaching panel last year, McEntire had a recurring role as hairstylist June Ballard on the Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon.

Will Reba McEntire Finally Reunite With This Former Co-Star On ‘Young Sheldon?

Young Sheldon is set to take its final bow this May after seven seasons on CBS. As of this writing, McEntire still has yet to cross paths with former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, who plays the Coopers’ neighbor Brenda Sparks.

However, Young Sheldon executive producer Steve Holland is still holding out on hope for an onscreen reunion between the two.

“We really want that, and I think she would like it,” Holland recently told TVLine. “It’s just a matter of logistics.”

Peterman played Barbara Jean, the second wife of Reba’s ex-husband Brock Hart, on the singer’s eponymous sitcom. Apparently, the actress is itching to play McEntire’s foil once again.

“It’s a thing that Melissa reminds us of often. She would love to be in scenes with Reba,” Holland said in a September 2022 interview with TVLine. “Part of the reason Reba’s on the show is because she and Melissa are close friends, and Melissa let us know that Reba was a fan.”

McEntire made her Young Sheldon debut in Season 3 and appeared in six episodes through Season 5. She was unavailable for Season 6, possibly due to her role on The Voice.

Reba Currently Has A Lot On Her Plate

The “Fancy” singer has also expressed interest in reprising her role, and the Young Sheldon team reciprocates, Holland said.

It seems McEntire’s schedule is currently the only barrier, but it’s a substantial one. The four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is currently filming her second season as a coach on NBC’s popular competition show The Voice.

Additionally, McEntire is set to reunite this year with her former Reba team for a scripted project. The still-untitled sitcom pilot revolves around McEntire’s character, who inherits her father’s restaurant and unknowingly goes into business with a half-sister she never knew she had.

The Queen of Country first ventured into the realm of acting in 1990, when she starred alongside Kevin Bacon in the horror-comedy Tremors. She went on to star in various TV movies in the ’90s, along with guest roles on shows like Evening Shade and Frasier.

