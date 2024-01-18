NFL Announces National Anthem & Pre-Game Performers for Super Bowl LVIII: Reba McEntire, Post Malone, & More

Reba McEntire is headed to this year’s Super Bowl alongside Post Malone and Andra Day. All three performers will be covering pre-game performances for Super Bowl LVIII.

McEntire will be singing the National Anthem. On X (formerly Twitter), she wrote of the occasion, “I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!”

Meanwhile, Post Malone will lend his voice to “America The Beautiful.” A Grammy-winning R&B singer, Day will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Super Bowl. The song was written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900.

All three performances will be accessible in ASL as well. Coda actor Daniel Durant will perform the National Anthem alongside McEntire. Meanwhile, Anjel Piñero will perform “America the Beautiful” in ASL. Finally, actor Shaheem Sanchez will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the Halftime Show in ASL.

The NFL announced that Reba will perform the National Anthem, Post Malone will sing "America The Beautiful," and Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" for the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/POdHPW6MF8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2024

Fans are already loving the announcement. One person wrote, “Gonna be a great performance.” Another commented, “What a wild trio but I’m here for it.” Still, another wrote, “Sounds like a star-studded lineup! Can’t wait for the big game!”

All three musicians will join Usher, who is performing the Halftime Show, at this year’s Super Bowl. The artist recently opened up about singing for the show and how things have to be perfect. He said, “It has to be perfect. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

Reba McEntire Started Her Career Singing the National Anthem

McEntire has plenty of practice singing “The Star Spangled Banner.” The country singer actually got her start singing the song at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City in 1974.

“I was going to go up there anyway,” McEntire said via the documentary Dear Rodeo. “I loved to party and, after the rodeo, watch the barrel racing with all my buddies up there. And daddy was very smart. He said, ‘Reba, why don’t you get you a job if you’re gonna go up there?’ And I said, ‘Doing what?’ And he said, ‘Singing the national anthem.’”

McEntire sang the tune from 1974 to 1984 until the rodeo ended up moving to Vegas. Singing at the rodeo helped McEntire land her big break.

