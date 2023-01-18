Reba McEntire Covers The Judds’ 1985 Hit “Girls Night Out” in New Film ‘The Hammer’

In her new Lifetime film The Hammer, Reba McEntire covers The Judds’ No. 1 hit “Girls Night Out.’

The film also marks a reunion for McEntire and actress Melissa Peterman, who starred with the country icon on her sitcom Reba, which aired from 2001 through 2007. McEntire’s real-life boyfriend Rex Linn also stars in the film.

McEntire, who also serves as executive producer of The Hammer, plays the fiery judge of the 5th District of Nevada, Kim Wheeler, a role inspired by real-life judge Kim Wanker. Peterman, who played Barbra Jean on Reba, stars as McEntire’s sister Kris.

In the movie, Wheeler is in the middle of the death investigation, where her sister becomes the prime suspect in the case.

In one scene, the two have a night out on the town getting drinks and singing karaoke, taking on the 1985 Judds hit. Beer in hand, McEntire sings through Well, I’ve been couped up all week long / I’ve been workin’ my fingers to the bone.

Released on The Judds’ 1984 debut, Why Not Me, “Girls Night Out” was the duo’s third No. 1 hit, following “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Love is Alive.” Written by Brent Maher and Jeffrey Bullock, “Girls Night Out” spent 14 weeks on the country chart.

Following the death of Naomi Judd on April 30, 2022, at the age of 76, McEntire shared a touching tribute. “We’ve been down the long road together,” wrote McEntire. “I sure miss my buddy. Rest in Peace. Finally. Love you Naomi.”

McEntire also stars in the ABC series Big Sky: Deadly Trails and prior to working on The Hammer with Lifetime, she starred in and executive produced the special Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune for the network in 2021.

Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images