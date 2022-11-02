Reba McEntire, Katy Perry, The Black Keys and More to Perform at 2022 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry, The Black Keys, and Luke Combs are just a handful of the artists lined up to perform at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the CMA Awards will air live from The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with reigning Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Combs set to perform his new single “The Kind of Love We Make,” off his most recent album Growin’ Up.

McEntire is scheduled to perform, along with Cole Swindell, who will sing his new single “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” while Cody Johnson, who has four nominations this year, will sing “‘Til You Can’t.”

Ashley McBryde is set to cover Linda Ronstadt’s “When Will I Be Loved” along with John Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, and Pillbox Patti.

Katy Perry will also join Thomas Rhett for their collaborative single “Where We Started,” while Elle King and The Black Keys will hit the stage for a rousing cover of “Great Balls of Fire,” a tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame just 12 days before his death on Oct. 28 at the age of 87.

Other collaborations include Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless for a rendition of the Del McCoury Band’s song “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive,” while CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winners Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty, who will perform The Rolling Stones’ hit “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It).”

The 2022 CMA Awards will air live on Hulu on Nov. 9.

