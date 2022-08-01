Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan to Host 2022 CMA Awards

NFL superstar Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan are scheduled to co-host The 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9 on ABC.

“Country Music’s Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year,” said Sarah Trahern, CEO, CMA. “During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them.”

A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner, Bryan will return for a second consecutive year as host of the awards show, while Manning will make his debut as host.

The initial batch of nominees for The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be revealed within the coming weeks.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” said Bryan in a statement. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life.”

Manning added, “I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan. I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Photo: Peyton Manning (Chris Haston); Luke Bryan (Ryan Anderson)