Recap: Suge Knight Talks the Dangers of Loyalty in ‘Collect Call’ Episode 8

In the latest episode of his new Collect Call podcast, former rap mogul Suge Knight, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence, talked about the dangerous effects of loyalty. “There’s a big difference between loyalty and stupid,” Knight said to open the show, which is created and hosted by Dave Mays.

Knight continues, “And I’ll be the first to admit, a lot of times I was showing somebody loyalty, showing loyalty to certain situations, [but] I was really being stupid as a motherf*cker.”

To explain his point, Knight tells story after story involving Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, parole officers, Kanye West, record executive Jimmy Iovine, and others. Throughout each example he tries to, in effect, say that people who he thought were friends were working behind his back and taking advantage of him during vulnerable moments, like after he was shot in a Miami strip club.

Another story involves Kim Kardashian and her father, attorney Robert Kardashian. Knight says he does a favor for the Kardashian family, but they don’t repay him for his service when he needs them. Listening to him talk, it’s almost impossible to follow each story from his perspective.

What is interesting, though, is the attempt by Knight to tell his story and paint a picture of his situation and how he was wronged by so many, yet he’s the one in jail. Whether the listener believes what Knight has to say about his victimization is up to them.

In one brief moment of levity, Knight talks about getting shot seven times in a club and the aftermath of the situation. “It was seven, but I thought it was six,” he says. “Because one went through my bellybutton, [so] I didn’t count that one.”

