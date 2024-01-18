Recap: Suge Knight Talks With Comedian Katt Williams on Latest ‘Collect Call’ Episode 9

For those who have been following the recaps here of the Suge Knight Collect Call podcast series, you’ve heard the incarcerated former rap mogul call out former friends and business associates, including former record exec Jimmy Iovine, for various misdealings and misgivings.

But in the latest episode of the podcast, Knight caught up with comedian Katt Williams to talk about their friendship and to gab about comedy, music, improving the culture and much more. Williams even played Knight a clip of his new album.

For those who have been living under a cultural rock of late, Williams has been in the news for the past few weeks after his scorching interview with former NFL player-turned-media member Shannon Sharpe, during which Williams called out many peers, including game show host Steve Harvey and fellow comedian Kevin Hart.

Talking with Knight, who Sharpe had mentioned in his hour-plus convo with Williams, the comedian and the former mogul talked about Williams’ friendship with the late rap icon Tupac Shakur, including the situations surrounding 2Pac’s death. Williams also talked about building a 200-acre movie studio, having a song with Cardi B on his new album, possibly maybe making a movie on 2Pac’s life with Knight, and a response track for rapper Ludacris, who Williams has beef with. Williams plays an exclusive clip of the song for the podcast.

“We all about the work now,” Williams says. It was a wide ranging conversation between the two old friends. Speaking about 2Pac’s death, Williams said, “I felt like the way it went down couldn’t have possibly been that the way it went down because of how many lives he had touched and affected. It’s crazy how the world works.” Williams called his bond with Suge “unbreakable,” noting that they also spent time in jail together. The podcast was labeled “part 1” in a likely multi-part series.

In a surprising moment on the show, Williams seems to call Jada Pinkett Smith the “Queen Beard” after she “saved” husband Will Smith’s “life in the industry.” Seemingly to imply Smith is closeted—though, admittedly, it can be hard to decipher what Knight and Williams say through the lo-fi collect call telephone recording. To hear the entire show, check it out here.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage