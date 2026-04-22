“We’re in the Hands of a Master”: A Tribute to When Dave Mason Brought This Signature Jimi Hendrix Song to Nashville

On Sunday, famed musician Dave Mason sadly passed away at 79. Leaving behind a legacy that included his time with the rock band Traffic, the guitarist also led vocals on songs like “Feelin’ Alright.” With a career spanning decades, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Mason in the early 2000s. As fans pay tribute, Mason once offered a mesmerizing cover of “All Along the Watchtower” that highlighted Jimi Hendrix.

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When performing for Music City Roots in 2013, Mason wanted to do more than perform a few of his hit songs. Throughout his career, he received the chance to work with numerous icons that included Hendrix, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison. But when it came to “All Along the Watchtower,” the song held a deeper meaning. Mason’s connection to the track went beyond a simple cover – it was a tribute to his legacy.

Although the performance was shared over a decade ago, fans returned to the cover to celebrate Mason and remember his talent. “Rest in peace, Dave Mason. Thanks for all the great music.” Another fan added, “Thank you Dave for all the amazing music you wrote and performed. RIP.” Even with his passing, one comment declared, “Still makin’ that guitar sing.” Another used added, “Hendricks so defined Watchtower – only a master or a fool would tackle it. Fortunately, we’re in the hands of a master. Bravo Dave!”

[RELATED: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dies Months After Retirement: Remembering Traffic Co-Founder Dave Mason]

How Dave Mason Was Connected To Bob Dylan And Jimi Hendrix

As for “All Along the Watchtower”, the song was originally written and recorded by Bob Dylan for his studio album, John Wesley Harding. The lyrics surrounded themes of tension, confusion, and the sense that everything could change in an instant. Resonating with fans, the song eventually caught the attention of Hendrix.

Not even a year after Dylan’s release, Hendrix took the song into the studio for his album, Electric Ladyland. And taking over on the twelve-string acoustic guitar on the project was none other than Mason.

Never forgetting that time in his career, Mason remembered how Hendrix allowed him the time to learn the timing. “Mitch Mitchell was playing drums and Jimi and I sat down facing each other, with Jimi on six-string acoustic and me on 12-string. It took me 10 or 11 takes to get the timing on the intro right, and Jimi easily could have just done it.”

Even when he was finished for the day, Mason insisted on staying. “I stayed and watched the whole session, with him putting bass and electric guitar on the track and it was one of the most incredible, inspiring musical experiences I’ve ever had. Absolutely inspiring to watch him work.”

That experience stayed with Mason throughout his career, shaping the way he approached every performance. And thankfully, from the studio to the stage, his love for the music never faded.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)