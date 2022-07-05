Red Hot Chili Peppers Extend Tour Into 2023 with Post Malone

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed the 2023 leg of their tour with added dates in Australia and New Zealand, featuring Post Malone as a special guest. The band previously released their 2022 European and U.S. tour dates, featuring HAIM, The Strokes, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, Beck, and more in the supporting slots

Part of the band’s “Unlimited Love World Tour,” the added dates in January and February of 2023 include stadium shows in Auckland, Dunedin, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth with Post Malone as support. The RHCP previously teamed up with Malone during the 2019 Grammy Awards for a performance of their The Getaway track “Dark Necessities.”

Prior to joining RHCP, Post Malone will kick off his own North American “Twelve Carat Tour” in September.

Red Hot Chili Peppers launched the European leg of their world tour in Spain last month and will continue on through a series of stadium shows in North America alongside The Strokes, HAIM, and other special guests, beginning on July 23. The band recently released their 12th album Unlimited Love, a follow-up to The Getaway in 2016, and their first release since the return of founding guitarist John Frusciante.

“Our only goal is to get lost in the music,” said the band—Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and Frusciante—on the new album in a statement. “We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks, and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words, and melodies had us enrapt.

They added, “We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album ‘Unlimited Love’ is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022-2023 Tour Dates

7/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter

7/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium >

7/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~

7/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion >

7/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

7/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

7/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

7/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

8/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

8/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

8/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

8/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

8/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

8/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

8/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

8/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

8/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

9/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

9/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

9/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

9/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

9/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

9/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

9/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

1/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium !

1/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium !

1/29 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium !

2/02 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium !

2/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium !

2/13 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium !

> = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

* = w/ HAIM and Thundercat

+ = w/ Beck and Thundercat

^ = w/ The Strokes and Thundercat

% = w/ The Strokes and King Princess

# = w/ St. Vincent and Thundercat

! = w/ Post Malone

Photo: Warner Records