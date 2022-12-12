RHCP’s Anthony Kiedis Shares Songwriting Knowledge—”If You Don’t Practice, It May Never Come”

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis dropped a little knowledge about his art, his practice, and how he finds inspiration on his official Facebook page.

The singer shares that he writes every day and that “no matter how good you are, practice makes perfect.”

See the full post below.

“I write in the morning… I get up early, surf and clear my head, clean my house and sit in the garden with notebooks, pencils, my CDs and my great radio that I have had for over 20 years and start to write. It’s essential for me to have a routine. Every serious writer writes every day, as well as any serious musician always practices because you never know when inspiration will strike, and if you don’t practice, it may never come.

“Flea, in fact, practice[s] every day… No matter how good you are, practice makes perfect they say…”

In a follow-up Facebook post, Kiedis talked about his and the band’s ability to change—largely, it would seem, because they are playing and practicing so often.

“We don’t want to be the same as we were in the ’80s or ’90s. We keep changing and doing something new and interesting, and there always seems to be an audience for us with the new music we make. Really, the only thing that stays of this band is the kind of spirit of the band, experimentation and the music is constantly changing, but we are true to the spirit we started. The spirit has not died, it is simply, that the things that that spirit has to offer have changed along the path.”

An obvious payoff from that philosophy and work ethic was the band’s output this year in 2022. The Red Hot Chili Peppers released two new albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, both of which skyrocketed up the carts.

The band also released dates for an upcoming 2023 world tour that will feature Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Strokes, St. Vincent, and more bands. See those full tour dates below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour Dates

March 29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~

April 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~

April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~

April 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~

April 14 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~

May 12 – San Diego, CA @ Snap Dragon Stadium >+

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+

May 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+

May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival =

May 25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+

June 18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop =

June 21 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy <

June 24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox =

June 26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände <

June 30 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Wercther =

July 2 – Milan, IT @ I-Days =

July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live =

July 8 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool =

July 11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~

July 14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

July 17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues =

July 21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

July 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars