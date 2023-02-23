Flea Launches Podcast to Benefit His Music School

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is launching a new podcast exploring how people fall in love with music. The 15-part series features special guests, including Patti Smith, producer Rick Rubin, and Margo Price, and will benefit Flea’s Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a nonprofit music school the bassist founded in 2001.

In production with Parallel and Audacy, the podcast, entitled This Little Light, will kick off on March 30 and will also focus on music education. Along with Smith, Rubin and Price, Flea will also interview Cynthia Erivo and Thundercat, among other guests.

“I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school,” said Flea in a statement. “The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

Flea co-founded the Silverlake Conservatory of Music with his friend Keith Barry as a result of “severe cutbacks to arts education programming throughout Los Angeles public schools,” according to a descriptor on the school website. “Our primary focus is on the youth of the community, but all are welcome and encouraged to participate. Our goal is to keep our standard of teaching at the highest level while maintaining a friendly, fun and nurturing environment. The study of music enriches not only the lives of the student and teacher but the community and society as well.”

In 2018, Flea released his memoir, Acid for the Children. In 2022, he and the Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiled two new albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to return on their Global Stadium Tour in 2023, which will run from March 29 through July 23. The trek features a collection of special guests, including Iggy Pop, The Strokes, The Roots, St. Vincent, and Thundercat, among other artists on select dates.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars