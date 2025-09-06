Zach Top Reveals “South of Sanity” Was Born From Heartbreak After Divorce

Already making a name for himself in country music, Zach Top released his second studio album, Ain’t in It for My Health, just last week. Barely hitting the airwaves, the singer already watched as songs like “Good Times & Tan Lines” brought in over 14 million streams. Excited to share his new album with fans, Top recently discussed his inspiration behind his song “South of Sanity.” And with life imitating art, it appeared that Top wasn’t exactly in it for his health, as his country career came with a great deal of heartbreak.

Sitting down for an interview with Kelleigh Bannen of Today’s Country, Top recalled what inspired him to record “South of Sanity.” Written by Mark Nesler, the country singer found comfort in the song after struggling with the possibility of a divorce. Given his life on the road and the sacrifices that came with country music stardom, Top quickly learned that everything comes with a price.

@thekelleighbannen Sometimes you get hit with bad news right as you’re about to walk out on stage. In 2013 I found out my dad had moved out right before playing a show. Exactly to Zach’s point, you shake it off and you put on the best show you can. Loved this convo and absolutely love this album. @Zach Top you are the real deal man. #southofsanity #countrymusic ♬ South Of Sanity – Zach Top

And for Top, he paid that price when performing with the Red Clay Strays. “Played a couple shows with the Red Clay Strays, we had already done our show and they were going on after us, and I was supposed to go up and do a song with them. And I got a call with some bad news, and I was like, sitting over on the side of the stage or standing in the wings, like one song left and then I was going out.”

Zach Top Knew The Show Must Go On

With Top learning at that moment that his ex-wife wanted a divorce, the singer had a tough decision to make. Not wanting to let the Red Clay Strays or his fans down, Top admitted, “I’m like, trying not to ball my eyes out, and it’s like, put your phone back in your pocket, take a drag on your cigarette, and let’s go sing.”

Not blaming the divorce on his ex-wife, Top took responsibility for the role he played in the failed marriage. But instead of letting it consume him, the singer turned that pain into a hit song. “I had a marriage that didn’t work out when I’m first moved here, I was married. And yeah, messed that up, and so that’s part of that song too.”

For Top, “South of Sanity” isn’t just another track on the record – it’s proof that even in the midst of heartbreak, music can turn pain into something memorable.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)