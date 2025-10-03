Regent Sound Studio Once Used by Beatles and The Rolling Stones Gets New Life in London

On the edge of London’s West End sits a somewhat quiet Denmark Street. For most visitors, they might travel down the street without knowing the history it holds. Nestled on the street is the famous Regent Sound Studio, which welcomed stars like Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath, the Rolling Stones, and the Beatles. Just a sample of the legends who performed there, the studio became a significant moment in the history of music. And while going through some changes over the years, the famous studio will once again open.

Although Denmark Street also housed other popular musicians like David Bowie, Elton John, Bernie Taupin, and the Sex Pistols, the recording studio remained silent as the years went by. However, wanting to bring life to the landmark, the studio sought to create an exhibit that would offer a glimpse into the past. It will also provide a guitar store. Having the chance to purchase a guitar at the same studio Hendrix performed at is easily a dream come true for most musicians.

Discussing the history of the Regent Sound Studio, co-owner Crispin Weir explained how visitors could feel and hear the history in its walls. “The music is kind of ingrained in the walls. It sounds a bit corny, but you can feel the vibe in here.”

Still A Ways To Go Before Regent Sound Studio Returns To Former Glory

Wanting to not only reopen to artists, the studio also took time to preserve the original walls and recording equipment. When recording their album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club, the Beatles used the space to put the final touches on the hit song “Fixing a Hole.”

As for the Rolling Stones, they traveled to the space to bring their debut album to life. With Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, and Bill Wyman walking into the studio, “Route 66” and “I Just Want To Make Love To You” came to life.

While fans can visit the guitar shop at the Regent Sound Studio, the owners continue to work on restoring the music studio to its former glory. They discussed how the finishing touches should take around a year to complete.

Once finished, Regent Sound Studio will stand as both a working space for musicians and a living monument to the artists who helped shape rock and roll history.

