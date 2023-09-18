Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bolton are two of music’s undeniably powerful voices. Clarkson’s powerhouse range paired with Bolton’s smoky tone would likely make for a sweet-sounding duet. The two worked together on the short-lived NBC show, American Song Contest, executive produced by co-host Clarkson wherein singers from all 50 states in the U.S. performed original songs in an effort to be named Best Original Song. The Grammy-winning Bolton competed on the show representing his home state of Connecticut and revealed that Clarkson is his dream duet partner.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: First-Ever ‘American Song Contest’ Winner Chosen: AleXa]

“Pretty much anything she sings sounds like perfection to me,” Bolton professed in 2022, adding that he was already writing a duet for them in his head. “She always steps up to the mic and just destroys it. She goes right to her deep, powerful place and just nails it. She’s one of my favorite singers of my lifetime.”

While we wait for Bolton’s dream to come to life, we asked ChatGPT to write a duet between the two. In typical AI fashion, the lyrics are pretty sappy, packed with colorful imagery like souls intertwined and love’s endless sea. See the full results below.

“Deep Duet: Love in Harmony”

(Verse 1 – Kelly Clarkson)

I’ve traveled this road/Seen the highs and the lows/But I know I’m not walking it alone, no/Through the storm and the rain/I will stand by your side/With your voice in my heart, we’ll take it all in stride

(Chorus – Kelly Clarkson & Michael Bolton)

Kelly: And when the night falls, and the stars start to shine/Together we’ll conquer, our spirits will climb

Michael: In harmony, we’ll sing, like two souls intertwined/Our deep duet, forever, we’ll leave all behind

(Verse 2 – Michael Bolton)

I’ve sailed on the ocean of love’s endless sea/With the power of music, you’ve set my heart free/Through the echoes of time, our voices entwine/In this deep duet, our souls will align

(Chorus – Kelly Clarkson & Michael Bolton)

Kelly: And when the night falls, and the stars start to shine/Together we’ll conquer, our spirits will climb

Michael: In harmony, we’ll sing, like two souls intertwined/Our deep duet, forever, we’ll leave all behind

(Bridge – Kelly Clarkson & Michael Bolton)

Kelly: With every note we share, and every word we say

Michael: In this timeless melody, we’ll find our own way

Kelly: Through the highs and the lows, and whatever may come

Michael: In our deep duet, we’ll forever be one

(Verse 3 – Kelly Clarkson)

Now, the stage is our canvas, the world is our song/With the power of love, we’ll carry on strong/Through the joy and the pain, we’ll rise above all/In this deep duet, we’ll answer the call

(Chorus – Kelly Clarkson & Michael Bolton)

Kelly: And when the night falls, and the stars start to shine/Together we’ll conquer, our spirits will climb

Michael: In harmony, we’ll sing, like two souls intertwined/Our deep duet, forever, we’ll leave all behind

(Outro – Kelly Clarkson & Michael Bolton)

Kelly: So let our voices soar, like eagles in the sky

Michael: In this deep duet, we’ll reach new heights, oh so high/Together we’ll sing, our hearts forever bind/Our deep duet, a love that transcends time

Photo by Bianca de Vilar/Redferns