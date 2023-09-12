Remember When One Direction Brought Back “Torn” in 2015

“Torn” is one of One Direction’s most memorable performances from their time on X Factor. The performance cemented the band’s standing in the competition. One Direction wowed the judges with their tight harmonies and endearing personalities during their cover.

Videos by American Songwriter

The cover performance was where it all began for the group. One Direction decided to throw things back to that pivotal moment in 2015. During an appearance on BBC’s Live Lounge, the band took “Torn” for another spin. The difference between the two performances is stark.

Their first performance of the Natalie Imbruglia hit was markedly naive. They wore their nervousness on their sleeves and powered through the abridged version of the song. Harry Styles took on lead vocals throughout the chorus while the rest of the boys backed him up with some supporting ad-libs.

[RELATED: One Direction Covers Kelly Clarkson in Unseen ‘X Factor’ Footage]

Simon Cowell later called the performance “fun, like a gang of friends, and kind of fearless as well.”

Their second performance of the song had a maturity to it. Seeing both performances side by side triggers a sense of nostalgia and pride among fans. Styles’ vocals are far more supported in the 2015 performance. Additional solos from Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson right some wrongs. Both musicians were often not given solos during their time on X Factor.

Their harmonies are even tighter than they were in the original performance. It proved that their hard work had paid off.

The 2015 performance was particularly special given that the band decided to go on an indefinite hiatus soon after. Moreover, it was their first performance of the song without Zayn Malik. When it came time for Malik’s original solo, the band stood in silence as an homage. It was a poetic end to a great run by one of the biggest boy bands of all time. Revisit both performances, below.

Imbruglia released her version of “Torn” in 1997. She wasn’t the first artist to perform the song but is undoubtedly the one who gave it fame.

(Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)