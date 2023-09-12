New Frank Sinatra Collection ‘Platinum’ Due Out October 27

Frank Sinatra fans will be pleased to hear that in honor of the 70th anniversary of Ol’ Blue Eyes signing to Capitol Records in 1953, a new collection of his songs called Platinum is due out on October 27.

The 44-track set features newly remastered audio plus unreleased and rare tracks in addition to his most beloved songs.

[RELATED: Matt Doyle to Star as Frank Sinatra in “Sinatra The Musical”]

In addition to the staples “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Moonlight in Vermont,” and “Only the Lonely,” the album also features unreleased tracks pulled from the Capitol vaults along with alternate versions, a test track, radio spots, and a session that reveals Sinatra’s in-studio workmanship. An exclusive deluxe 4-LP edition and signature merchandise will be available to purchase on Sinatra.com.

Between 1953 and 1962, Sinatra recorded over 300 songs for Capitol Records. His legacy lives on via this collection, as well as the upcoming Sinatra The Musical, set to debut at Birmingham Rep, in Birmingham U.K. on September 23 and run through October 28. Details of the show include 20 actors and 17 musicians performing over 25 of Sinatra’s tracks.

Beginning in mid-October for two months, SiriusXM’s Siriusly Sinatra will air a Frank Sinatra Platinum radio special hosted by Tina Sinatra.

Check out the track listing for the new collection below.

Frank Sinatra , Platinum Tracklisting CD 1 // LP1 – Side A 1. Lean Baby — April 2, 1953 / Heinie Beau -(Billy May- Alfred Roy) 2. I’ve Got The World On A String — April 30, 1953 / Nelson Riddle – (Ted Koehler-Harold Arlen) 3. I Get A Kick Out Of You — November 6, 1953 / George Siravo – (Cole Porter) 4. Young At Heart — December 9, 1953 / Nelson Riddle – (Carolyn Leigh-Johnny Richards) 5. Just One Of Those Things — April 7, 1954 / Nelson Riddle – (Cole Porter) 6. I Get Along Without You Very Well — February 17, 1955 / Nelson Riddle (Hoagy Carmichael) LP 1 / Side B 1. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning — February 17, 1955 / Nelson Riddle – (David Mann-Bob Hilliard) 2. Learning’ The Blues — March 23, 1955 / Nelson Riddle – (Dolores Vicki Silvers) 3. Love And Marriage — August 15, 1955 / Nelson Riddle – (Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn) 4. (Love Is) The Tender Trap — September 13, 1955 / Nelson Riddle – (Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn) 5. You Make Me Feel So Young — January 9, 1956 / Nelson Riddle – (Mack Gordon-Josef Myron) 6. I’ve Got You Under My Skin — January 12, 1956 / Nelson Riddle – (Cole Porter) LP 2 / Side A 1. I Couldn’t Sleep A Wink Last Night — November 1, 1956 / Nelson Riddle – (Harold Adamson-Jimmy McHugh_ 2. The Lady Is A Tramp — November 26, 1956 / Nelson Riddle – (Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart) 3. Night And Day — November 26, 1956 / Nelson Riddle – (Cole Porter) 4. Oh! Look At Me Now — November 28, 1956 / Nelson Riddle – (Joe Bushkin-John De Vries) 5. Where Are You? — May 1, 1957 / Gordon Jenkins – (Harold Adamason-Jimmy McHugh) 6. Witchcraft — May 20, 1957 / Nelson Riddle – (Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman) LP 2 / Side B 1. All The Way — August 13, 1957 / Nelson Riddle – (Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn) 2. Moonlight In Vermont — October 3, 1957 / Billy May – )Karl Suessdorf-John Blackburn) 3. Come Fly With Me — October 8, 1957 / Billy May – (Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn) 4. Only The Lonely — May 29, 1958 / Nelson Riddle – (Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn) 5. Something’s Gotta Give — December 9, 1958 / Billy May – (Johnny Mercer) 6. All My Tomorrows — December 29, 1958 / Nelson Riddle – (Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn) CD 2 // LP 3 / Side A 1. Here’s That Rainy Day — March 25, 1959 / Gordon Jenkins – (Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke) 2. A Cottage For Sale — March 26, 1958 / Gordon Jenkins – (Willard Robison-Larry Conley) 3. High Hopes — May 8, 1959 — Nelson Riddle – (Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn) 4. You Go To My Head — March 1, 1960 / Nelson Riddle – (J. Fred Coots-Haven Gillespie) 5. The Nearness Of You — March 2, 1960 / Nelson Riddle – (Hoagy Carmichael-Ned Washington) 6. Nice ’N’ Easy — April 13, 1960 / Nelson Riddle – (Alan Bergman-Marilyn Keith-Lew Spence) LP 3 / Side B 1. River, Stay ‘Way From My Door — April 13, 1960 / Nelson Riddle – ( Harry M. Wood-Mort Dixon) 2. September In The Rain — August 31, 1960 — Nelson Riddle – (Harry Warren-Al Dubin) 3. Blue Moon — September 1, 1960 / Nelson Riddle – (Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart) 4. Day By Day — March 20, 1961 / Billy May – (Axel Stordahl-Paul Weston-Sammy Cahn) 5. When The World Was Young — September 11, 1961 / Axel Stordahl – (M. Philippe Gerard-Johnny Mercer) 6. I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues — March 6, 1962 / Skip Martin – (Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler) LP 4 / Side A 1. Here Goes (session takes) — March 3, 1958 / Billy May – (Otto Cesana-Sammy Cahn)* 2. Guess I’ll Hang My Tears Out To Dry (alternate take) — May 5, 1958 / Nelson Riddle – (Sammy Cahn-Jule Styne) 3. Lush Life (session takes) — May 29, 1958 / Nelson Riddle – (Billy Strayhorn) 4. One For My Baby (test track) — June 24, 1958 / Nelson Riddle – (Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer) 5. Just In Time (alternate take) — September 30, 1958 / Billy May – (Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green) LP 4 / Side B 1. A Hole In The Head (radio spots) — May 14, 1959 / Nelson Riddle – (Sammy Cahn-Jimmy Van Heusen)* 2. I’ve Got A Crush On You (session takes) — March 3, 1960 / Nelson Riddle – (George Gershwin-Ira Gershwin) 3. Memories Of You (session takes) — September 11, 1961 / Axel Stordahl – (Eubie Blake-Andy Razaf)* *previously unreleased

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images