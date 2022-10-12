Singer Brandy Hospitalized

Acclaimed R&B singer and actor Brandy Norwood has been hospitalized for a possible seizure after a medical incident in her Los Angeles home.

Brandy is recovering in an L.A. hospital, news outlet TMZ reports,

Law enforcement has told the outlet that they received an EMS call to Brandy’s home at noon ET on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us it’s believed Brandy suffered a seizure, and she was taken to a local hospital,” writes the outlet. “At this time, we’re told Brandy is still in the hospital—her parents have been there with her—and it appears she will recover.”

It is unknown at this time what health issues led to Brandy’s condition or the seizure or if there was a preexisting condition.

Earlier this year, the famed singer performed a memorable rendition of the national anthem at the NFL’s NFC Championship game, where she channeled Whitney Houston in the rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner.” She also recently rapped over a Jack Harlow beat, “First Class,” wowing fans.

American Songwriter has reached out to Brandy’s representatvies, but no word back so far. This is a developing story.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp )