Remember When Serenity Arce Originally Auditioned for ‘The Voice’ at Just 14 Years Old

Last week, Serenity Arce took the stage of The Voice to perform “This City” during her Blind Audition. Within a few bars of the Sam Fischer song, the coaches knew they were hearing something special. Arce’s powerful vocal delivery earned her a four-chair turn. Then, she got the chance to listen to the coaches tell her why she should join their teams.

Videos by American Songwriter

A four-chair turn would be a dream come true for any hopeful on The Voice. However, the moment was likely more special for the 16-year-old singer with the golden vocal cords. This isn’t her first time on the stage. She tried out during season 21 at just 14 years old. She sang a stunning rendition of “I See Red” by Everybody Loves an Outlaw. Unfortunately, none of the coaches turned for her then.

[RELATED: 3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ 16-Year-Old Phenom Serenity Arce]

Serenity Arce Didn’t Give up on The Voice

Arce didn’t let the coaches’ rejection during her first audition crush her spirit. Instead, she took some time to hone her craft. She was, no doubt, impressive in her first appearance on The Voice. However, some rough spots in her performance likely kept the coaches from turning their chairs. However, with time and practice, Arce was able to smooth those rough spots and came back stronger than before.

Her performance of “This City” didn’t just earn Arce a four-chair turn. It also earned her praise for staying strong in the face of rejection and coming back to try again.

John Legend Praises Arce’s Dedication

Chance the Rapper was the first to turn his chair. Seconds later John Legend slammed his button while also blocking Dan + Shay. Interestingly, Legend was on the panel in season 21 when Arce auditioned for the first time.

[RELATED: 16-Year-Old Serenity Arce’s Return to ‘The Voice’ Ignites All-Out 4-Chair Battle]

“I am so proud of you coming back because all of us have had people tell us no and we had to come back and say, ‘We’re going to try again.’ And that’s how we got to where we are,” Legend told her. “I’m so proud of you for doing that,” he added.

The episode ended before Arce could choose her coach for the season. Find out whose team she joined when The Voice airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC.

Featured Image: YouTube/NBC