16-Year-Old Serenity Arce’s Return to ‘The Voice’ Ignites All-Out 4-Chair Battle

At just 14 years old, Serenity Arce walked on the stage during season 21 of The Voice. Like many aspiring artists, she hoped that one coach would hear her talent and turn their chair. But sadly, her worst thoughts came true when she noticed not a single coach turned. Although heartbreaking, Arce didn’t let that moment define her dreams of becoming a famous singer. Never losing focus, the singer returned to The Voice and this time, she received a different response from the coaches.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing the video of her Blind Audition during season 25, Arce decided to hold nothing back as she performed Same Fishcer’s “This City”. Letting her voice fill the stage, the singer watched in excitement as every coach, Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay turned their chairs. Unlike her first audition, which Legend didn’t turn for, this time – he remembered that star quality that could make Arce the next winner of The Voice.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Battle It Out To Get Serenity Arce To Join Their Team

After finishing her song, the coaches pitched Arce on why she should join their team. But before Dan + Shay even received a chance to speak with the singer, Legend used his block button to keep them from snagging the singer. Watching each coach fight over her, Legend insisted, “I am so proud of you coming back because all of us have had people tell us no and we had to come back and say, ‘we’re going to try again. ’And that’s how we got to where we are. I’m so proud of you for doing that.”

[RELATED: Fans Still Aren’t Happy About the Amount of Country Music on ‘The Voice’]

Not letting Legend be the only one praising Arce, Reba chimed in, admitting she had a “wonderful voice.” She added, “I’m one of the country acts here and the other…oh, y’all are blocked…but being a country act, I’ve been in the business a long, long time and I feel I could steer you in a way to enhance the qualities you already have, and I would be thrilled to pieces to have you on Team Reba.”

As for Chance the Rapper, he not only praised the singer but pointed to Legend, explaining to Arce, “John is covering up for the fact that he didn’t turn around for you two years ago. If I’d have been here, I’d have turned.”

With more than enough options, be sure to tune in to The Voice, airing Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see which team Arce joined.

(Four-Chair Turn for 16-Year-Old Serenity Arce Singing “This City” | the Voice Blind Auditions | NBC, n.d.)