Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and ‘American Idol’ Star, Emmy Russell, Is Expecting Baby No. 2

Emmy Russell is going to be a mom—again! Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting her second child with her husband, Tyler Ward.

In the sweet clip, Russell handed her 1-year-old daughter, Taylor Raydiant, a positive pregnancy test. When Ward walked into the room, Russell instructed him to pick up his daughter.

Ward went over to the tot and noticed the pregnancy test. He proceeded to pick up the little one and give his wife a hug.

“Secrets out!! Baby #2,” the caption read.

What to Know About Emmy Russell

Russell’s big news follows an equally big run of events for the singer. In 2024, she competed on American Idol, finishing season 22 in the Top 5.

Just months later, Russell and Ward welcomed their first child. Russell’s labor was a challenging one, as it lasted 36 hours and lost a lot of blood.

“I was really out of it because I was losing so much blood, and so I wasn’t really able to lift her my entire time at the hospital,” Russell told People in February 2025. “But every time that I did get the chance to…that’s your child, it just melts your heart. I didn’t really know that kind of love existed.”

Give that, Russell noted, “My labor was long, but it was worth it.”

“I remember looking at her and she immediately had… her eyes were wide open, they sat her on me, and she just looked at me, she knew I was her mom, and I just looked at her,” Russell said. “It makes me cry still.”

In the same interview, the couple revealed that they had gotten married, secretly tying the knot in December 2023.

“We told everybody so last minute because we wanted to make sure it was for us and not everybody else,” Ward said of his and Russell’s nuptials. “We wrote our own vows. And it was one of those things where you’re like, this to me is how it’s supposed to be, because it was between us.”

Photo by Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images