Reneé Rapp Releases New Single “Talk Too Much”

Earlier this week it was announced that Reneé Rapp wasn’t going to be returning as a series regular in Max’s comedy, The Sex Lives of College Girls. According to Variety, Rapp will appear in only a few episodes of Season 3 as a recurring character, but will slowly depart the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

The show originally premiered in November 2021 and has since performed well, bringing in the network good steaming numbers. Letting her fans know about her departure, she took to Instagram to praise the show and the opportunities it gave her.

“College girls moved me out to L.A. and introduced me to some of my favorite people. Two and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community. Thank u Mindy, Justin and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her,” she said on her Instagram story.

“I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that bitch more than you know. I’m so excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.”

Despite the announcement of her departure, Rapp is getting ready to release her debut album Snow Angel on August 18th, but is giving us a sneak peek with her new single, “Talk Too Much.” The record was produced by Alexander 23 and showcases the pop vocalist repeatedly convincing herself to let go of a promising situation.

I’m here again, talkin’ myself out of/ My own happiness, I’ll make it up ’til I quit/ I wonder if we should just sit here in silence/ ‘Cause ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, I think I talk too much, Rapp sings.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the singer stated that “Talk Too Much” was one of the first songs she worked on for the album. “I think a lot of artists do this, but some producers like it and some producers don’t. Basically, we wrote this song and this was one of the first times we were working together,” she said referring to Alexander 23.

“We had done it and I was like, ‘Oh word.’ I really hated writing up tempos before that and now I love it. And it was a stressor of mine because I was like, I want to make sure that I’m doing a good job and I’m doing it intentionally and it has all of this shit whatever, whatever.”

She went on to explain her relationship with Alexander, saying, “We made the song and I was so excited, but Alexander and I weren’t like cool yet. We weren’t like boys. And so I didn’t want to ask him to send me a bounce because I knew he wouldn’t do it. It depends on the producer. It depends on the producer. He is so particular. He’s honestly just so smart that he’s like, ‘No, you can’t have it until I go through and do things to it to make it a full song.’ I kind of just listen to whatever he says now, which is weird because I really don’t like to do that.”

Rapp originally rose to fame after playing Regina George in Mean Girls The Musical on Broadway in 2019. After the production closed due to COVID, she quickly landed a starring role in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

(Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE)