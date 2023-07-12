Shania Twain Re-Issuing ‘Come on Over’ in Honor of 25th Anniversary

Shania Twain is revisiting one of her biggest career albums. During her show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday (July 11), Twain announced that she’ll be releasing a re-issue of her 1997 blockbuster album, Come on Over, in honor of its 25th anniversary. On August 25, Twain is unveiling extended, diamond editions of the album both in the U.S. and internationally. Both versions have been remastered from the original tapes for the first time ever, according to a press release.

Videos by American Songwriter

The reissue will be available in CD, vinyl and digital formats. Both the U.S. and international editions of the CDs feature 16 songs, including such signature hits as “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “You’re Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Honey, I’m Home.” A bonus tracks CD contains remixes and live versions of many of the album’s hits, including “You’re Still the One” performed live with Elton John in Miami in 1999 and Chris Martin in Las Vegas in 2022.

There are also live versions of “From This Moment On” and “I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)” featuring Alison Krauss & Union Station from Twain’s 2004 live video album, Up! Close and Personal. The vinyl editions feature deep cuts like “Black Eyes, Blue Tears,” “If You Wanna Touch Her, Ask!” and “I Won’t Leave You Lonely.”

“You guys are the first to know, I’m very excited about it,” Twain said to the NYC crowd, according to People. “It’s really amazing how music can go this full cycle and live through generations. And that’s, of course, all because of you [and] thanks to you.”

“With Come On Over, it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life, and that is why there’s so many songs on it,” Twain added in a press release. “My audience was broader than the average country genre audience – they were coming from all over the world! We had the luxury of producing multiple versions of the songs to fit each audience and I’m so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue. This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres, and I wanted to make sure that the fans were getting what they expected from me as a multi-genre artist.

During the show at MSG, Today host Hoda Kotb surprised Twain with a two-diamond certification plaque for Come on Over selling more than 20 million copies in the U.S. alone. With a whopping 40 million copies sold worldwide, Come on Over is the highest-selling studio album in history by a solo female artist. It’s also the best-selling country album in the U.S.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic