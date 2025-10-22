Renowned Singer, Known as The Great of Ecuador, Dead at 60

Paulina Tamayo has died. The singer, who was known as “The Great of Ecuador,” was 60.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tamayo’s official Instagram account shared the news, but did not reveal her cause of death.

“La Grande del Ecuador, a legend of our music, leaves us a legacy that will live forever,” the translated post read. “His voice lingers in the heart of a whole country. Thank you for so much, eternal Paulina, forever La Grande del Ecuador.”

Tamayo was laid to rest at a public funeral on Oct. 21 and 22 in Ecuador. The service appeared to be attended by hundreds, according to a video posted on Instagram.

Paulina Tamayo’s Children Remember Their Late Mom

Tamayo’s son, Willie Tamayo, also posted an Instagram tribute to his late mom.

“The love of my life, my role model, my inspiration and my greatest pride,” the translated post read. “Your voice, your art and your light will remain forever in the history of Ecuador, but above all, in the hearts of those who had the privilege of loving you.”

“Thank you for so much, for your endless surrender, for your strength and for teaching me that life is sung with the soul,” the younger Tamayo’s post continued. “Your presence will be eternal mommy. I don’t know how I will be able to move on without your physical presence but I am comforted that you live forever in my heart. Your legacy will live on forever.”

Tamayo’s daughter, Paola Tamayo, likewise spoke out on Instagram following her mother’s death.

“I love you, my forever Paulina. My big one. Mine,” the translated post read. “Thank God for your life, for your unconditional love and for the legacy you left in me and in an entire Country.”

“Thank you for being my mother, for teaching me by your example,” she continued. “You are and will always be my guide, my pride, my root. Long live the Great of Ecuador and now the Great of Heaven!”

Paulina Tamayo’s Life and Career

According to a biography on her website, Tamayo began performing when she was just 5.

She joined a theater company two years later, where she remained for 12 years. Tamayo’s earliest recordings were composed by her mother.

Later in adulthood, Tamayo got the opportunity to tour internationally alongside well known performers including Roberto Carlos and Juan Gabriel.

She put out 15 albums over the course of her career. In addition to her career in music, Tamayo dabbled in television, released a perfume, and opened a boutique.

Photo by SimpleImages via Getty Images