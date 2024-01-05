REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin Shares New Year’s Greetings After a Chiropractor Crashes into His Car

Shortly after New Year’s, REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin posted a little holiday greeting for fans on the band’s official website and social media pages. He also revealed that he just had an unplanned and unwanted encounter with a local chiropractor.

“Hi friends, I like to extend Holiday greetings on a neutral day,” Cronin began his message. “So, I hope that no matter what day or days you celebrate, we can all be thankful for our good fortune and abundance, and do what we can to bring joy to those we love and encounter along the way.”

A Crash with a Chiropractor

He then shared that he’d just been involved in a traffic accident.

“[O]n my way northwest between Thousand Oaks and Santa Barbara [California] … I was startled by the sound of crunching metal,” Cronin explained. “Traffic had backed up on the 101 northbound just southeast of Oxnard, and the driver behind me had dropped his cell-phone. As he bent over to pick up his iPhone from the passenger seat floor, he lost sight of the SUV directly ahead in his lane. That would be Me!”

After the crash, the 72-year-old singer/songwriter said he collected himself and got out of his car to “confront this bone-head,” whom he described as “around my age, healthy looking, totally apologetic and cooperative.”

Cronin said he could tell that the other driver “felt really bad,” while noting that he maintained a sense of humor while sharing his insurance information.

“[He] said … ‘So sorry man, you hurt? I’m a chiropractor, and I’ll adjust you right here,’” the rocker recalled. “Luckily I am okay, just minor damage to the back of my car. … So yeah, I got rear-ended by a chiropractor. Only in Southern California!”

Wishes for the New Year

As Cronin neared the end of his message, he mentioned that with 2023 behind us, everyone is now “[looking] forward to the endless possibilities of ’24.”

He added, “Let’s all get the new year off to a positive and loving start. I hope to see you all soon.”

REO Speedwagon’s 2024 Tour Plans

REO Speedwagon has a variety of shows lined up for this year. The band kicks off a series of eight U.S. headlining shows this spring with a March 20 concert in Reading, Pennsylvania. The veteran rockers also have two three-date Las Vegas residency engagements at The Venetian Theatre, in May and October.

Check out the band’s full list of dates at REOSpeedwagon.com.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased at various outlets, including StubHub.

