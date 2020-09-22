Reservoir Strikes Deal With Nashville-Based Music Company Sorted Noise

Reservoir announces that it has struck a deal with Nashville-based synch-focused original music company Sorted Noise to acquire their catalog of masters and publishing copyrights. In addition, Sorted Noise will run synch-focused songwriting boot camps featuring Reservoir songwriters and also camps dedicated to creating fresh covers of classic Reservoir catalog copyrights.

Founded in 2008, and run by Mississippi natives Josh Collum, Jason Collum and Perrin Lamb, Sorted Noise is known for their synch boot camps in Nashville, boasting an over 70% success rate for placing music written by their community of over 50 artists, producers, and musicians in a variety of film, tv, and ad campaigns. For over a decade, music created in Sorted Noise camps has been heard in TV shows including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, This Is Us, Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy, Glee, American Horror Story and in ads for brands such as Chase, IKEA, DKNY, HBO and Nutella, among others.

In partnership with the music team behind NBC’s hit series This Is Us, Sorted Noise created the original song “We Can Always Come Back To This,” which peaked at #29 on the Billboard Rock Charts and went on to earn a nomination for Best Original Song in TV at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. In addition, Sorted Noise’s accomplishments and niche for creating original music for synch led them to a collaboration with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Keith Shocklee of Public Enemy on a collection of songs which landed a synch in the promo for HBO’s comedy special Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean, while they also represented the iconic Sun Records catalog.

Through this new partnership, Sorted Noise will run camps creating new original covers of hit songs in the Reservoir catalog and camps that feature Reservoir roster talent. Copyrights including “Jungle Boogie,” “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher” and “Oh, Pretty Woman,” have already been covered, while Reservoir songwriters Jim Beanz, Beatchild, BEXAR, Tristan Bushman, Noby Sidez, and French Braids have participated in Sorted Noise-led camps, including the last in-person camp held in February before the company moved to virtual to accommodate safe social distancing practices. Sam Sumser, WatchTheDuck, Black Grapefruit and Emily Earle are also scheduled for upcoming camps. Though based in Nashville, Sorted Noise and Reservoir plan to expand camps to London and Copenhagen, among other locations, in the coming year.

“Sorted Noise’s creative approach to the synch market and incredible track record speaks for itself. Their innovation in this space is exactly the kind of forward-thinking approach that we look for in a partner and we’re proud to be bringing this value-add to our songwriters and catalog,” said Rell Lafargue, Reservoir President and COO.

Added Scott Cresto, Reservoir EVP of Synch and Marketing who previously worked with Sorted Noise in his capacity as President of synch agency Music Alternatives, “We had great success with the Sorted Noise crew at Music Alternatives the past several years. We’re looking forward to continuing and expanding upon that success now that they have been brought into the Reservoir fold.”

“Synch camps themselves aren’t unique, but what is unique, is a company like Reservoir bringing a team on board to exclusively focus on their roster and catalog,” said Sorted Noise Co-Founder and Partner Josh Collum. “It allows us to truly get to know their artists, writers, producers, and songs, and this better understanding ultimately leads to better art. It’s strategic and forward-thinking, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Check out This Is Us‘ original song “We Can Always Come Back to This” below.