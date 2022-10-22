Kelly Clarkson Duets with “The Rock” on Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin,’” Welcomes Richard Marx to Latest ‘Kellyoke’

What a jam-packed week for The Kelly Clarkson Show and its host, Kelly Clarkson.

Not only did the big-voiced singer welcome in special guest Richard Marx for a special performance on her daytime talk show, but she also took the stage with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for a memorable duet (who knew The Rock could sing so well?) and she covered songs by The Doobie Brothers, Jackson Dean and more.

Let’s dive in.

On Monday (October 17), Clarkson hit the high notes with “The Rock,” as the two performed a rendition of “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'” by legendary songwriter and performer Loretta Lynn, who recently passed away. Check out the country-inspired duet below.

Next up, Clarkson lent her graceful voice to a cover of “What A Fool Believes” by The Doobie Brothers. The shoulder-swaying song proved again that Clarkson has a knack for any genre, from country (above) to smooth rock (below).

But if fans ever wondered that Clarkson has lost her core, she offered an epic version of “Don’t Come Lookin'” by Jackson Dean. Could a cover be better than the original? Well, judge for yourself below.

Later in the week, Clarkson performed the ’90s pop-rock hit “Jumper,” by Third Eye Blind. The song is nostalgic, pleasant, and pitch-perfect coming off the tongue of Clarkson in her ever-popular “Kellyoke” series. Check it out below.

On Friday, to finish out the week, Clarkson offered a rendition of “Angel Of Mine” by Monica. The smoothed-out, grooved-out track was fit for a middle school dance or a candlelight dinner. Check that tune out below.

Clarkson brought in a special guest during the week, too. Clarkson welcomed in songwriter and perfumer Richard Marx to sing his song, “One Day Longer,” with his sons. Check out that passionate, acoustic-driven tune below, which features lovely, rich harmonies from the Marx family tree.

