Richie Sambora Reveals His Reaction to Being Invited to Play on Dolly Parton’s Latest Album ‘Rockstar’

Dolly Parton released her first rock album, Rockstar on Friday (November 17). The album features appearances by many of the biggest names in classic rock including Richie Sambora. The Bon Jovi guitarist played on the album’s title track.

In a recent interview with People, Sambora talked about Parton as well as what it was like to work with her.

“Listen, Dolly Parton is the queen of country music, let’s face it. She’s a national treasure,” Sambora said. As a result, he was happy to step into the studio to record a guitar part for her latest album. “I go, ‘What would you like me to do? I’ll take it as far as you want me to,’” he recalled. Parton and her producer, Kent Wells told him, “Be you.”

Sambora said he enjoys appearing on other artists’ albums. “I’ve played on a lot of records, I’ve wrote a lot of songs for other people on records, I’ve produced records for other people. It’s always a compliment and it’s always a kick,” he added. “I mean, I’m still a big fan of everybody. I’m still like a kid. So to be asked by Dolly, it’s an honor.”

Sambora also said he’s not the only Parton fan in his family. His 26-year-old daughter Ava also loves the “Jolene” singer. “My daughter’s generation loves Dolly. You know why? Because she’s ageless and timeless. She happens to be a magnificent songwriter and a tremendous singer, and the whole thing.”

However, Sambora and Parton’s relationship didn’t start with his appearance on Rockstar. In fact, the guitarist revealed that they met nearly a decade ago when Parton was playing at the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2014. At the time, Parton had a Sambora-penned song called “Lay Your Hands on Me” in her set and she wanted him to join her to play it live.

Parton called him and said, “Richie, it’s Dolly. I’m doing Glastonbury and I need some of that Richie Sambora rock and roll juice,” he revealed. Sambora said he didn’t hesitate to say yes to the country icon. “We went out there and we blew the roof off the place together,” he recalled.

