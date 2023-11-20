The Rolling Stones Tease New North American Tour; Release “Mess It Up” Dance Remix

The Rolling Stones appear to be poised to announce details of a major 2024 tour of the U.S. and Canada, as teaser messages have been posted on the band’s social media pages as well as on those of more than a dozen stadiums across North America. Most of the messages feature a montage of film clips and animated segments set to the classic Stones song “Street Fighting Man” and that includes The Stones’ famous tongue-and-lips logo.

The Stones have also posted a link that asks fans to submit their name and email so they can be informed about “THE NEWS YOU HAVE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR…” Hint, hint.

Among the venues that have posted the teasers are NRG Stadium in Houston; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; Lumen Field in Seattle; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Empower Field at Mile High in Denver; Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland; Soldier Field in Chicago; BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles; and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

In addition, banners with The Stones logo have been spotted on and/or near the various venues.

In recent interviews, Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood all made comments suggesting that the band was definitely planning a tour in support of the group’s new studio album, Hackney Diamonds, which was released in September.

On October 19, the eve of the album’s arrival, the band played a surprise invite-only show at the New York City club Racket NYC that featured a guest appearance by Lady Gaga. The group’s seven-song set featured the live debut of four Hackney Diamonds tunes, including the show’s finale, a duet between Jagger and Lady Gaga on “Sweet Sounds of Summer.”

In other news, The Rolling Stones released a fresh, club-ready dance mix of the new Hackney Diamonds song “Mess It Up” dubbed the “Purple Disco Machine Remix” on Friday.

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images