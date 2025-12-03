Riley Green Captures Childhood Memories in Emotional “Christmas to Me” Performance at CMA Country Christmas

Just a few weeks ago, Riley Green walked away from the CMA Awards with a few accolades. Collaborating with Ella Langley on “You Look Like You Love Me”, the pair won Song of the Year and Single of the Year. Watching his career continue to expand with each new release, Green decided to return to the CMAs. But instead of awards, the country star was there to celebrate the holiday season with a performance of “Christmas To Me” at CMA Country Christmas.

Most people can remember Christmas as a child. For some, that included waking up to a blanket of snow outside and presents under the tree. Others might remember the anticipation on Christmas Eve, waiting for Santa to stop by. Or how about those timeless family traditions like cutting a Christmas tree, baking cookies, or building a snowman? No matter the memory – people love nostalgia.

Wanting to share his own memories of Christmas, Green released “Christmas To Me”, which included some hometown lyrics. “Grandma’s yard looks like a parking lot/Daddy’s making one last trip down to Bass Pro Shop/Everybody’s favorite covered up in grandma’s wrap/And all them grandkids lined up to sit on Grandpa’s lap/Everybody’s in their Sunday best.”

Riley Green Gifts Fans A Trip Down Memory Lane At CMA Country Christmas

Releasing the song back in 2024, “Christmas To Me” became an instant classic to fans. Reading the comments, many used the lyrics as a reminder of what mattered most. “At the end of the day, spending a little more time with family holds so much value.” Another person added, “I miss how Christmas used to be. This song brings back memories.”

Thanks to the holiday song, fans discussed how the song allowed them to remember the true meaning of the holiday. While taking a trip down memory lane, CMA Country Christmas offered more than nostalgia. The celebration also showcased performances from Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, and Jordan Davis.

For those who happened to miss CMA Country Christmas, don’t worry – thanks to the event being broadcast on ABC, it will be available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)