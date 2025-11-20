Riley Green Heats up the CMA Awards With a Performance That Has Fans Yearning for an Encore in the “Worst Way”

Few country songs evoked as many rumors, comments, and DMs as “You Look Like You Love Me.” When Riley Green teamed up with Ella Langley on the love ballad, neither had the slightest idea it would cause a mountain of rumors suggesting the two were dating. Having a little fun with the rumors, the song not only dominated the airwaves but brought them nominations for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year at the CMA Awards. While hoping to walk away with an award or two, Green decided not to perform the duet but instead “Worst Way.”

Back in October 2024, Green released his third studio album with Don’t Mind If I Do. The album came packed with songs like “Turnin’ Dirt”, “That’s A Mistake”, and “Change My Mind.” Green even worked with Luke Bryan on “Reel Problems.” And just like “You Look Like You Love Me”, the singer called on Langley for “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Again, having more than a few hit songs to pick from when performing at the CMA Awards, Green brought the heat with “Worst Way.” For those who might need a refresher, the music video featured Green and model Stephanie Ludwig exploring the inside of their house as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

“Worst Way” Brings Great Success For Riley Green

It wasn’t just the house, as their love also extended to restaurants. While people hoped to enjoy a peaceful dinner, Ludwig climbed across the table and embraced the country singer. Even fans could feel the heat, writing, “So ready for 50 Shades of Green.” Another person added, “This is how I imagine every cowboy romance book I read. Good lord.”

When released, “Worst Way” landed No. 5 on the US Hot Country Songs. But on the US Country Airplay chart, it hit No. 1, bringing Green his first No. 1 hit as a solo artist.

With Green supposedly single and his performances of “Worst Way” at the CMA Awards, the singer had fans buzzing all over again about who might inspire his next steamy love song.

Happened to miss Green at the CMA Awards, don’t worry – you can watch the event starting the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)