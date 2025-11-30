Riley Green Surprises Auburn Crowd With Charles Barkley, Who Had Just One Thing To Say

With the viral success of songs like “Worst Way” and the Ella Langley collab “You Look Like You Love Me,” Riley Green has carved out a place for himself in Nashville. Still, the four-time CMA Award winner remains true to his roots, taking every opportunity to remind fans that, ““Every bit of success that I had came from that small town in Alabama.” On Friday (Nov. 28), fans packed Auburn University’s Neville Arena to see the former Jacksonville State quarterback in concert. Ahead of perhaps the most important event of the year for Alabama sports fans, Green invited one of the Auburn Tigers’ most beloved figures to share the stage with him.

Charles Barkley Hypes Up Riley Green Crowd Ahead of Iron Bowl

Before he was an 11-time NBA All-Star, Charles Barkley ruled the court as a center for the Auburn Tigers. Leading the Southeastern Conference in rebounds every year he wore the jersey, Barkley still holds the Auburn record for career field goal percentage with 62.6 percent. So naturally, noise levels at Neville Arena soared when the 6’6″ legend joined Riley Green onstage ahead of Saturday’s (Nov. 19) annual Iron Bowl matchup between Auburn and bitter in-state rival Alabama.

“I told Charles he can say one thing tonight,” Green told the crowd. “Can’t get long-winded. Just one thing, Charles—that’s all you can say.”

The Leeds, Alabama native made that “one thing” count. Stepping up to the mic, he said, “Hey, I just want to say this. I made the best decision of my life to come to Auburn. Hey, I did. I made the best decision of my life to come to Auburn. And listen, let’s have fun with Riley Green.”

“But I’m gonna finish with this,” Sir Charles continued. “F— Alabama!”

This year’s Iron Bowl matchup will see the No. 10 Crimson Tide visit Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. First facing off in 1893, Auburn and Alabama have met annually on the gridiron since 1948.

While Riley Green is staunchly loyal to the Tigers, the “Different Round Here” singer, 37, revealed in an interview this June that he hails from a divided family.

“My whole family’s Alabama fans,” Green said. “There was a run there when Alabama or Auburn won it about every year, and that was the good days. You know, I always like to be a loud Auburn fan when I can. It’s been tough the last couple of years. Ready to come back.”

Green’s beloved Tigers will take the field as six-point underdogs at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Featured image by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage